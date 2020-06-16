Sunverge Announces Strategic Collaboration with Eaton in the Smart Home Energy Management Market

SAN FRANCISCO - (Business Wire - June 16, 2020) - Sunverge, the provider of an industry-leading distributed energy resource (DER) control, orchestration and aggregation platform, today announced a strategic collaboration with Eaton, a global leader in power management technologies. Bringing together Sunverge's advanced intelligent energy management platform with Eaton's energy management circuit breakers will enable deeper penetration, visibility and control into the home's energy profile than current smart home appliances allow. By offering a home energy management solution that integrates Eaton's intelligent circuit-level load management offering, Sunverge is poised to accelerate the growth of the smart home market without dependence on the consumer adoption cycle of smart home appliances. Integrating Eaton's energy management circuit breakers with the Sunverge platform will deliver utilities an all-in-one solution for integrated and holistic smart home energy management, DER control and dynamic, flexible load management. This in turn will offer utilities integrated base load and peak load management services as well as grid services such as frequency response and regulation, black start loading, vol/VAR, CVR and VVO among others.



"We are thrilled to announce this collaboration with Eaton. Besides electrification of transportation, the electrification of homes is a fast-growing trend integral to decarbonizing our energy consumption," said Martin Milani, CEO of Sunverge. "But until now, smart home energy management has been largely dependent on the adoption cycle of smart home consumer electronics, which is growing but still nascent. By combining Sunverge's platform with Eaton's energy management circuit breakers, we are poised to make much more immediate strides in smart home energy management. Through this collaboration, utilities will realize significant upstream gains through near real-time orchestration, aggregation and dynamic load management at the distribution circuit level, resulting in both better resiliency and far greater overall system flexibility and reliability.""Eaton's Energy Management Circuit Breaker provides utilities with unprecedented levels of intelligence and control at the grid edge while enabling real-time management of home electrical loads at the branch circuit level," said Andrew Bouthilet, VP Segment Solutions at Eaton. "This granular level of insight and control paired with Sunverge's tried-and-true real-time DER control and aggregation platform will enable flexible load management, which is critical to enabling fully electrified homes and buildings. We're excited to work with Sunverge to deliver on this promise."Eaton is a market leader in the electrical power management market, building on its 100-plus year heritage of technology innovation. Using their energy management circuit breakers, Eaton provides intelligent circuit protection and connectivity throughout the home. By combining this technology with Sunverge's real-time control and aggregation platform at the grid edge, utilities can benefit from an integrated and dynamic demand-side management capability that allows for value-add services like dynamic base load and peak load reduction, backup power, frequency and voltage response, and other critical ancillary services. Through this collaboration, Sunverge is offering the market an integrated real time demand-side program management solution that will allow utilities to flexibly manage more than 80 percent of household load in an integrated and dynamic way, not only enabling peak management but also dynamic base load management.Utility professionals interested in learning more about Sunverge's capabilities can contact info@sunverge.com.Media Contact:Jared Blanton, Antenna Group for Sunvergesunverge@antennagroup.com(415) 712-1417About Sunverge EnergySunverge Energy provides the leading open dynamic platform for Virtual Power Plants (VPP), a grid-aware and dynamic power source built from the aggregation of behind-the-meter DERs (distributed energy resources). The Sunverge VPP platform is unique in providing dynamic co-optimization of services on both sides of the meter, helping customers with intelligent management of their own renewable energy generation and utilities with greater flexibility in managing their infrastructure investments, reducing generation costs, increasing system reliability, and meeting their renewable energy goals. Together with the Sunverge Infinity edge controller, the Sunverge VPP platform provides intelligent dynamic near real-time control over decentralized energy resources that is efficient, reliable, and responsive to utilities and their customers. For more information please visit http://www.sunverge.com/