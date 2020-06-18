Citadel Roofing & Solar Opens Santa Rosa Office to Serve Area Homeowners & Builders

Citadel Roofing & Solar has opened an office in Santa Rosa, Calif., in response to growing demand for its products from area homeowners and homebuilders, Executive Vice President Aaron Nitzkin announced today.



"Wildfires have sent interest in solar energy systems and energy storage systems skyrocketing in the Santa Rosa area. Residents who are re-building after wildfire damage want to increase their energy independency. Solar panel systems let them produce their own electricity, and energy storage systems give them backup power during an outage. Even residents who haven't had to re-build are asking for the resiliency of the Solar+Storage combination so they can have electricity during Pacific Gas & Electric's outages and rolling blackouts, which increase during wildfire season," Nitzkin said.In addition to selling directly to homeowners, Citadel installs roofs, solar energy systems and energy storage systems for single-family and multi-family homebuilders in the Santa Rosa area.The office will be staffed by a Citadel sales professional who lives in Santa Rosa, with other employees using the office when in the area.The office is at 3558 Round Barn Blvd., Suite 200. The phone number is 707-446-5500.About Citadel Roofing & SolarCitadel Roofing & Solar is one of California's premiere roofing and solar installers. With more than 30 years of experience, Citadel's team has installed tens of thousands of roofs and thousands of solar systems for homeowners, residential homebuilders (single-family and multi-family) and commercial building owners. It is one of the only installers in California that specializes in both roofing and solar installations, and that maintains its own field staff to ensure consistent, quality workmanship. The company services the whole state of California from its headquarters in Vacaville, with regional offices in Roseville, Davis, Valencia and Santa Rosa.