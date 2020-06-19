CIRCOR | SCHROEDAHL Announces the New All-in-One Pump Protection TDL Automatic Recirculation Valves in 10 and 12 nominal pipe size (NPS) with High Bypass Flow

SCHROEDAHL, a CIRCOR International brand and an international leader in pump protection and flow control technology, announces new, self-modulating TDL Automatic Recirculation Valves (ARVs) in 10 and 12 NPS are now available with high Bypass Flow offering maximum flexibility in bypass trim sizes for pumping systems. These reliable all-in-one pump protection solutions are designed to keep pumping systems in process, firefighting, refinery, power and chemical applications modulating and running smoothly, without cavitation, vibration or overheating.



Without minimum flow, a pump can quickly suffer grave damage, causing downtime and costly repairs—but control valves for recirculation require continuous control of complex equipment, a flow measurement device, control unit, and energy supply. Unlike control valve packages, the self-operated flow-sensitive SCHROEDAHL TDL Automatic Recirculation Valves operate without a separate power supply or any control system—and begin protection immediately once installed.SCHROEDAHL TDL Automatic Recirculation Valves combine a high-quality main line check valve and the automatic bypass control system in an innovative and durable design. The valves' self-actuated integrated bypass control function ensures minimum flow rate, guarding pumps against overheating and cavitation. The systems provide high pump stability—with less vibration and fewer coupling or gear problems—for less downtime and lower maintenance costs. TDL ARVs' modulation bypass function also offers savings for operators with reduced energy consumption for frequent partial load operation.Additionally, the bypass check valve prevents reverse pump flow, and allows for parallel pump installations. With extremely low valve hysteresis, TDL ARVs promote increased and reliable pump performance.These valves are designed and built with high bypass trims size flexibility. TDL ARVs' high bypass flow offers maximum flexibility in bypass trim sizes for pumping systems with 10 or 12-inch nominal pipe size (NPS). Available in EN/DIN and ASTM materials,For more information about SCHROEDAHL Automatic Recirculation Valves, visitwww.circor.com/products/valves/pump-protection.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eO9WrPnoUZk###About SCHROEDAHL and CIRCOR International, Inc.With the invention of the original Automatic Recirculation Valve for pump protection, CIRCOR SCHROEDAHL is an international leader in pump protection and flow control technology. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and maintains high-class specialty pump protection and control valves. CIRCOR SCHROEDAHL valves are designed at the highest level of quality for high-pressure applications in nuclear and fossil power, industrial process, and commercial systems, as well as production, extraction, and refining systems in the oil and gas sector. For more information about SCHROEDAHL products, visit https://www.circor.com/schroedahl.CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets differentiated technology products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, industrial, aerospace & defense and commercial marine. CIRCOR has a diversified flow and motion control product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers' mission critical needs. The company's strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR's operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top talent. For more information, visit the company's website at www.circor.com