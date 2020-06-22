House Moves to Include Clean Energy in Landmark Infrastructure Package

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Following is a statement by Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association on the Moving Forward Act in the U.S. House of Representatives:



"We are grateful to House leaders for introducing the Moving Forward Act, which includes several pro-solar provisions."We look forward to working with bipartisan leaders in the House and Senate on policies that help put American solar workers in a position to lead economic recovery from the COVID-19 economic crisis. We know that with the right policies in place, including many of those proposed in the Moving Forward Act, clean energy can add hundreds of billions of dollars in investment and perhaps a million or more jobs back into the economy."Close to ninety percent of Americans support policies to promote a clean energy future. We will continue to work with Congress to push for policies that help restore lost solar jobs and resume our industry's progress in the Solar+ Decade."###About SEIA®:The Solar Energy Industries Association® (SEIA) is leading the transformation to a clean energy economy, creating the framework for solar to achieve 20% of U.S. electricity generation by 2030. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies and other strategic partners to fight for policies that create jobs in every community and shape fair market rules that promote competition and the growth of reliable, low-cost solar power. Founded in 1974, SEIA is a national trade association building a comprehensive vision for the Solar+ Decade through research, education and advocacy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org.