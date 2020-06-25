ACORE Statement on the GREEN Act
Following is a statement from Gregory Wetstone, President and CEO of the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE), on the introduction today of the Growing Renewable Energy and Efficiency Now (GREEN) Act:
"We applaud Chairman Thompson and Chairman Neal for introducing the GREEN Act, which would go a long way toward providing a stable and effective policy platform for clean energy deployment over the next five years. In addition to the PTC and ITC extensions, the energy storage, offshore wind and direct pay provisions would be especially helpful in realizing the full potential of the renewable energy sector. We look forward to working with Congress to advance these critical priorities for the benefit of America's renewable energy future. At the same time, the renewable sector continues to be in need of commonsense emergency relief to mitigate ongoing pandemic-related impacts in forthcoming COVID legislation."
