Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America Appoint Advisory Board to Shape 2021 Conference Program

Intersolar North America (ISNA) and Energy Storage North America (ESNA), the newly combined solar + storage events, today announced the formation of a new Advisory Board to review program content for the two conferences taking place January 12-14, 2021 in Long Beach, CA.



The committee includes clean energy leaders representing business, policy, innovation, load serving entities, and nonprofits that support the renewable energy industry. The board members include:• Dr. William P. Acker, Executive Director at New York Battery and Energy Storage Technology Consortium (NY-BEST)• Mike Della Penna, Project Lead, Carbon-Free Energy at Google• Dr. Aimee Gotway Bailey, Director of Decarbonization & Grid Innovation at Silicon Valley Clean Energy• Dr. Yi Ke, Program Manager and Senior Associate of Mobility & Storage at New Energy Nexus• Alex Morris, Executive Director at California Energy Storage Alliance (CESA)• Dr. Laura Nelson, Executive Director at Green Hydrogen Coalition• Thomas Tansy, Chairman at SunSpec Alliance• Andrew Christensen, Vice President, Public Policy and Government Affairs at Vivint Solar"Uniting these top conferences under the guidance of these industry leaders will construct a highly relevant, thought-provoking, and comprehensive program," said Wes Doane, Event Director of Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America. "Things are now changing so quickly in solar + storage and e-Mobility that thought leadership takes on new meaning. Our goal is to provide attendees with a clear and comprehensive look at the forces driving these industries—from programs to policies to partnerships. The advisory board will be working to highlight emerging market trends and technological advancements, guided by their collective experience in clean energy."Working in partnership with ESNA founder Strategen Consulting, the #isnaesna2021 Advisory Board will develop and select industry-specific keynotes, presentations, panels, and more for an expert and multi-faceted conference program."This is a time of profound change, rapid transitions, and global progress in the solar and energy storage markets—and next year's ISNA and ESNA conferences will reflect that evolution," said Janice Lin, Conference Chair and Strategen CEO. "As the economy rebuilds and businesses adapt to a post-pandemic world, the industry we serve is looking for information, insight, and inspiration. We look forward to coming together in January to co-create and accelerate the clean energy transformation."The call for abstracts to present at #isnaesna21 is now open, with a submission deadline of July 8, 2020. Full details can be found here.Stay ConnectedGet the latest news on Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America by signing up for event updates.About Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North AmericaIntersolar North America (ISNA) and Energy Storage North America (ESNA), North America's premier solar + storage conferences and exhibitions, "Come Together" for the first time in January 2021 in Long Beach, California to advance the clean energy future. The combined events will connect installers, developers, utilities, technology providers, policy makers, and key stakeholders from around the world through innovative programs, networking events, and exhibits that maximize learning and deal-making.Join 6,000+ energy leaders and 200+ exhibitors January 12-14, 2021, and help shape the next phase of our clean energy transformation. Learn more online at intersolar.us and esnaexpo.com.About Diversified CommunicationsDiversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities, and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products, Diversified Communications connects, educates, and strengthens business communities in over 15 industries including: renewable energy, healthcare, natural and organic, food and beverage, and technology. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA, with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third-generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: https://www.divcom.com.About StrategenStrategen is a mission-driven professional services firm that specializes in impactful market development to decarbonize energy systems. The company works across the energy ecosystem with public sector leaders, global technology corporations, utilities, and project developers to help them achieve their clean energy goals via the firm's synergistic platforms of consulting, association management, and events. For more information, visit www.strategen.com.