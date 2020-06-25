(NEW PLS DELETE 1ST ONE) Restoring Utility PV After Extreme Weather Damage

Climate change is giving rise to an increasing number of severe weather events and utility-scale solar plants are more susceptible than ever. Join this webinar and learn how to get damaged plants back online through a staggered plan that prioritizes quick recovery.



More Headlines Articles

See how owners and operators can streamline recovery, cut equipment replacement costs, and get plants back to peak performance.ATTENDEES WILL:+ Find out about natural disasters and associated restoration costs across different regions+ Get best practices in site inspection and project management+ Learn how smart salvage plans can avoid unnecessary replacement costs and downtime+ See how to minimize tracker risks for faster and more cost-effective recovery+ Get the support you need to flow through the insurance process+ Learn how to get fast returns through a staggered plan that prioritizes quick recoveryWe'll share real-world examples from our 20+ years of experience restoring damaged systems, like how we saved a hurricane-stricken asset owner $2.5M—and cut recovery time by 16 weeks.Our speaker lineup includes renewable insurance leader GCube, presenting claims data on the most costly natural disasters across the country and methods to navigate the claims process. GCube insures over 100GWs of projects in 40 countries.With 35 GWs of trackers deployed worldwide, Nextracker will contribute its expert analysis on the reliability impacts of wind and hail -- and the deminimize tracker riskssign techniques to minimize them.Host Solar Support will share best practices in PV equipment and plant reliability, while DEPCOM Power will present strategies to boost uptime, cut costs, and maximize production. As the 5th largest EPC in the U.S., DEPCOM has built over 55 solar plants and operates more than 1 GW of assets nationwide.SPEAKER LINEUPAUSTON TABER, CEO - SOLAR SUPPORTAuston has spent nearly 15 year in the solar industry across various technical and service roles, offering deep expertise in PV equipment and site O&M across residential, C&I and utility environments. He has held leadership positions in customer service, safety and training with companies such as SMA, Huawei and Ginlong Technologies.CLIFFORD MYERS, DIRECTOR OF RESTORATION - DEPCOM POWERCliff brings his expertise in solar systems fault resolution and performance organization to DEPCOM Power. With over 14 years combined experience in utility PV technology and power conversion systems, Cliff steers the company's restoration, repowering, and recertification strategies.BRIAN TYLUKI, SVP & SENIOR UNDERWRITER - GCUBEBrian's role as Senior Underwriter at GCube involves working with clients and brokers to provide support for onshore wind and solar risks. Prior to joining GCube, Brian gained 15 years of experience working for a number of US carriers focused on insuring both traditional and renewable energy assets.ALEX ROEDEL, SR. DIRECTOR OF DESIGN & ENGINEERING - NEXTRACKERAlex oversees the global design and engineering team at Nextracker. With 14 years in the solar industry leading engineering for companies as SunPower and SPG Solar, Alex is responsible for the design and engineering of over 35 GWs of operational power plants. He also leads Nextrackers's industry-leading wind design and analysis work.