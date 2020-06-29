IV International Exhibition and Convention Verde.Tec - Environmental Technologies

Visit http://www.verde-tec.gr/en/default.asp? for further information

Verde.Tec 2020 International Trade Fair and Convention is back with a new date. The IV edition of Greece's only Expo on Environmental Technologies will take place on the 9-11 October 2020 in Athens at the MEC Exhibition Center. Organised by T-Press, the Expo will be spectacular and in accordance with the sanitary protocols established by the country's Authorities to prevent the expansion of COVID-19.

Organised by T-Press, the Expo will be spectacular and in accordance with the sanitary protocols established by the country's Authorities to prevent the expansion of COVID-19.

SIDE EVENTS

Verde Tec Forum featuring conferences on environmental issues.
Green Greek Awards 2020 given to companies, international or local agencies that excelled in environmental policies and actions.

Verde-Tec is organized by T-Press and Ecotec magazine.


