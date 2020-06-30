ACORE Statement on the Climate Crisis Majority Report

Statement from Gregory Wetstone, President and CEO of the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE)

06/30/20, 06:25 PM | Solar & Wind, Other Energy Topics

"Today's Select Committee on the Climate Crisis Majority Report lives up to its charge of honoring our responsibility to be good stewards of the planet for future generations. It's substantive, thorough and firmly grounded in science. Pairing a national clean energy standard with smart tax incentives to attract capital, lower cost and accelerate renewable deployment is a proven formula for decarbonizing the grid. The policy recommendations for emerging markets like energy storage and offshore wind would be especially helpful in realizing the full potential of modern clean energy technologies. And the suite of transmission building blocks outlined in the report could at long last move us toward a 21st century Macro Grid that creates jobs, saves consumers money, and drives economic growth. We commend Chair Castor and all Committee members for the tremendous effort that went into producing this report, and we look forward to working with Congress to advance these critical climate and clean energy priorities into law."


About ACORE:
Founded in 2001, the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) is the nation's premier pan-renewable organization uniting finance, policy and technology to accelerate the transition to a renewable energy economy. For more information, please visit www.acore.org.

