CS Energy Completes 33 MW Texas Solar Portfolio

CS Energy, LLC, a leading integrated energy firm that designs and builds optimized projects in the solar, storage, and emerging energy industries, has successfully completed a portfolio of solar projects in Texas. At 32.7 MWdc, the portfolio will generate enough renewable energy to power more than 5,000 homes each year.



The Texas portfolio is comprised of three separate properties: a 14.5 MW project located in Brooks County; a 7.3 MW site in McLennan County; and a 10.9 MW project in Menard County. 500 miles separate the three sites, which were developed simultaneously. The Brooks County project utilizes Sunfolding racking and the other two sites utilize Array Technologies trackers. CS Energy provided engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for all three sites and successfully managed the project schedules to ensure the portfolio was delivered on time.CS Energy has built nearly one gigawatt of projects across the country, and this is the company's largest project in Texas to date. The team worked directly with individual landowners to address intricate issues like fencing, and while a harsh environment, distant locations, and supply-chain constraints upped the level of complexity of the portfolio, CS Energy's experienced leadership was able to overcome each obstacle."As a national EPC, it's imperative that our solar projects meet our rigorous standards no matter the conditions," said Matthew Skidmore, CEO of CS Energy. "I'm proud that we have met the challenges of this multifaceted project and am pleased to deliver a solar energy portfolio that will make clean energy more accessible for the residents and businesses of Texas."The Texas solar projects provide power directly to two separate utilities, with the McLennan and Menard County sites supplying energy to Oncor Electric Delivery and the Brooks County site delivering solar power to AEP Energy.About CS EnergyCS Energy, LLC (formerly Conti Solar, LLC) is a national EPC, O&M, and energy storage company. CS Energy's attention to detail, flawless execution and collaborative culture has enabled them to successfully design and install nearly 1 GW of solar projects since their early initiatives in 2004. CS Energy leverages established partnerships with solar developers, IPPs, utilities, off-takers, suppliers and landowners to streamline project development, design, construction and operations, driving down project costs and creating value across all project stakeholders. Majority-owned by Ares Infrastructure and Power with a minority position retained by The Conti Group, CS Energy is well positioned with a diversified network of industry experts and the financial resources to be a trusted, long-term partner.