GCUBE HIGHLIGHTS GROWING CYBER THREAT TO RENEWABLE ENERGY COMPANIES AMIDST COVID-19 LOCKDOWN

London, June 30, 2020 - GCube Insurance (GCube), the leading provider of insurance services for renewable energy projects, has emphasised that renewable energy asset owners relying more heavily on digital systems during the current period of lockdown - and beyond - must adapt to increased exposure to cyber threats such as ransomware, denial-of-service and human error.



Recent cyber-attacks on global renewable energy businesses have underlined the scale and nature of this previously under-reported threat and have added to the already significant demand for GCube's non-damage cyber risk insurance product as increasing numbers of firms seek to mitigate their potential exposure to business interruption and other cyber losses.The emergence of Covid-19 has led to an unprecedented lockdown worldwide, leading many renewable energy companies to take advantage of remote monitoring systems and working practices to try and ensure ‘business as usual' despite the disruption.Though cyber-attacks such as ransomware and denial-of-service remain significantly under-reported in the renewable energy industry, recent high-profile examples in the UK, the US and Portugal have provided additional public demonstration of the need for asset owners to invest in cyber insurance products which can provide financial cover in these ‘non-physical damage' events.Geoffrey Taunton-Collins, Senior Analyst at GCube, said: "Digitalisation of course drives significant efficiency gains for businesses and is now a necessity for renewable energy companies looking to maintain continuity during the Covid-19 pandemic. But with portfolios now at greater risk of cyber-attacks, we are seeing even greater demand for our cyber insurance product as project owners are increasingly realising the very real threat that cyber-attacks pose."Numerous businesses have approached GCube in recent weeks seeking a means to mitigate their financial exposure to cyber-attack. These include wind projects owned by leading firms such as Eolenerg and Molly Wind Ltd, who have either procured the coverage outright or included the product as part of their insurance renewal.GCube's research suggests that though cyber-attacks are estimated to be responsible for over $3trn in losses annually - and are set to rise - the cyber insurance market last year was only worth approximately $5bn, with many insurers not yet providing cyber cover.- Ends -About GCubeGCube is the leading provider of insurance services for renewable energy projects in wind, solar, biofuels, wave, hydro and tidal around the globe.Its specialized focus and robust underwriting authority offers unparalleled marine, property, liability and political risk insurance coverage for all renewable energy risks. With over 25 years' experience in the renewable energy sector, GCube understands the unique exposures of these power generation projects and assists its clients in identifying, quantifying and mitigating risk efficiently and economically while helping them achieve their business objectives.To learn more about how we can support your insurance coverage requirements, please visit our website at www.gcube-insurance.com.