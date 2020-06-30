SEIA Statement on House Climate Plan and Environmental Justice Priorities

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Following is a statement by Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the Solar Energy industries Association on the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis' Plan for a Clean Energy Economy and a Healthy, Resilient, and Just America. Ms. Hopper testified before the Select Committee last year, and many of the ideas included in her testimony are addressed in the 547-page plan:



"I commend the leadership and staff of the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis for their tireless work on the much anticipated and timely release of its Climate Crisis Action Plan."We strongly support the environmental justice priorities in this plan and the provisions that will lead to greater solar adoption in communities that are often left behind. The report outlines science-based policy recommendations that if enacted, will provide every American with access to the broad opportunities that our industry creates including access to clean, reliable and affordable energy. This is an important starting point and would build on the jobs and economic opportunity that solar energy provides, priorities for both sides of the aisle."We look forward to working with all members of Congress and the Executive Branch to move the substance of this report into bipartisan legislative action."###About SEIA®:The Solar Energy Industries Association® (SEIA) is leading the transformation to a clean energy economy, creating the framework for solar to achieve 20% of U.S. electricity generation by 2030. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies and other strategic partners to fight for policies that create jobs in every community and shape fair market rules that promote competition and the growth of reliable, low-cost solar power. Founded in 1974, SEIA is a national trade association building a comprehensive vision for the Solar+ Decade through research, education and advocacy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org.