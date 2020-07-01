Canadian Solar Launches New Modules across the HiKu, BiHiKu and HiDM Portfolios

Canadian Solar Inc. ("Canadian Solar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today launches the super-high power Series 5 and Series 6 PV modules to celebrate Canada Day. These new modules will join the HiKu, BiHiKu and HiDM portfolios, expanding the range of high-power, high-efficiency monofacial and bifacial solar modules.



More Headlines Articles

These new products incorporate Canadian Solar's proprietary and record-breaking cell technology, as well as the latest cutting-edge module designs, reflecting Canadian Solar's commitment to excellence, research and development of competitive and clean solar solutions.Series 5 portfolio - HiKu5, BiHiKu5HiKu5 and BiHiKu5 shall utilize Canadian Solar's industry-leading LeTID (light- and elevated temperature-induced degradation) mitigation technology and power classes of up to 500 W for a more powerful PV module. Available in both monocrystalline and polycrystalline cells, the LeTID of the HiKu5 is 50% lower than the industry standard. Improved module efficiency, high power classes, and leading PV module technology, enable the HiKu5 to lower the LCOE of an installation by up to 4.0%.Series 6 portfolio - HiKu6, BiHiKu6HiKu6 and BiHiKu6 shall offer super-high power classes of up to 590 W and module efficiency of up to 21.3%, utilizing Canadian Solar's advanced cell technology and module design. Relative to standard 405 W monocrystalline modules, HiKu6 modules generate up to 2.7% higher energy yield over the module lifetime, reduce the BOS (balance of system) cost by up to 5.6%, and reduce the LCOE by up to 4.5%, offering excellent value for large-scale installations.Series 5 portfolio - HiDM5HiDM5 expands upon the successful "Made in Canada" HiDM product line, manufactured in Canadian Solar's Guelph factory in Ontario. The HiDM5 module embodies elegance and function, combining a stylish aesthetic design with the best of Canadian Solar's shingled-cell design and mono cell technology. The HiDM5 will be available in power classes of up to 405 W. Relative to standard mono PV modules, the HiDM5 offers a 37% higher rooftop system capacity and 47% higher IRR from lower system costs, making it an ideal module for residential installations."Since I founded the Company in Canada 19 years ago, I am proud that Canadian Solar has become a leader in the development and deployment of the latest solar technologies. As reflected in today's announcement, our commitment is to develop leading technology that will deliver more solar energy more cost-effectively," said Dr. Shawn Qu, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Canadian Solar. "Our HiKu, BiHiKu and HiDM product ranges have always been at the forefront of PV module technology, and the launch of the new Series 5 and Series 6 modules is another important achievement as we continue to provide powerful, efficient and high-quality solar solutions."The new products will be backed by competitive warranties and Canadian Solar's commitment to high quality customer service. Series 5 and Series 6 portfolios further expand the Company's broad range of PV products, with modules and services available to meet customers' solar needs.To learn more about the new products, register to join a webinar.About Canadian Solar Inc.Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world's largest solar power companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules and provider of solar energy solutions and has a geographically diversified pipeline of utility-scale solar power projects in various stages of development. Over the past 19 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 43 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers in over 150 countries. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar industry, having been publicly listed on NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.