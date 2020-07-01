WINAICO announces 25 year product warranty extension program in Europe, Asia Pacific and US

WINAICO announces industry-leading 25-year product warranty extension program for European, Asia Pacific, and US customers, starting July 1, 2020. The additional 10 years of product warranty demonstrates WINAICO's extraordinary track record of product quality and protects customers from loss of energy yield due to product defects.



WINAICO's existing 15-year product warranty plus 25-year linear power warranty provides customers with comprehensive protection and makes sure WINAICO modules can maintain stable energy production for more than 25 years.The new product warranty extension program to launch on July 1, 2020, provides European, Asia Pacific and US customers with an easy-to-use online registration process to extend WINAICO modules* with 10 additional years of product warranty, for free.The extension program is created to reward solar systems designed and installed by reputable solar installers as a move to incentivise the solar industry toward better quality solar components and engineering."We are proud of WINAICO's quality record of solar panels installed by our customers in the field," said Sascha Rossmann, VP of Global Sales. "Our industry-leading 25-year product warranty extension program rewards high-quality solar installations with 10 additional years of product warranty, to reflect our commitment in differentiating WINAICO with exceptional product reliability."*The warranty extension applies to WINAICO modules in selected countries in Europe, Asia Pacific and the US for type and power class outlined below:-WSP-MX, 330W and up-WSP-MX Full Black, 325W and up-WST-M6, 325W and up-WST-M6 Full Black, 325W and up