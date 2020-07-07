Power & Infrastructure Project Finance



More Headlines Articles

Live Online Course Over 5 Sessions x 3 hours Commences: 22 SeptemberBook 3 or more participants and save $300 eachOverviewProject finance is widely used for large infrastructure projects ranging from roads and bridges to oil and gas and renewable energy projects. The structuring technique is very versatile and enables project risks to be allocated to the parties best able to manage them - which facilitates the raising of long-term debt with recourse to the project developer limited to its initial investment commitment.The correct allocation of risk through an appropriate commercial structure is the foundation of a sound financing plan and this course will develop these themes by walking through the commercial contracts and finance documentation and provide an understanding of how to determine the optimal amount of debt using cash flow and ratio analysis. Current project financing circumstances from around the world will be discussed though case study exercises.Investment committees need to be sure that all risk aspects have been studied and the course will detail the key elements of the due diligence exercise. The course will also provide a guide on how to approach the debt market.Benefits of Attending- How a power project is structured and financed- How to identify power project risks and mitigation strategies- The role of the financial model and cash flow and ratio analysis- Debt sizing techniques- Project finance term sheets and loan documentation- Contract documentation- The due diligence process- How to efficiently identify viable project prospects- How to approach the debt marketLive Online Course - How It WorksThe structure of our virtual learning program is designed to keep the same levels of engagement and networking as our on-site public courses. Course content is delivered through our easy-to-use online learning platform and is supplemented by case studies and practical exercises.Like our classroom-based public courses, you will have live interaction with our course facilitators and other participants. Our live online courses are led by our experienced instructors, who will provide you with easily digestible content, using knowledge learned from many years in the industry, during scheduled times. Delegates will receive copies of the course materials electronically.This course is scheduled to take place over 5 live online sessions using virtual learning technology.Course CertificateUpon the successful completion of this course, you will receive a Certificate of Completion bearing the signatures from both the Course Director and the Course Organiser. This Certificate will testify your endeavour and serve towards your professional advancement.To register/enquire on this course, please contact:James SooInfocus International GroupTel: +65 6325 0352 | Email: james[at]infocusinternational.comWebsite: www.infocusinternational.com/powerprojectfinance-online