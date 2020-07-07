PowerOptions Expands Partnership with Solect Energy Through Large-Scale Solar and Storage Program

PowerOptions, the largest energy-buying consortium in New England, has expanded its relationship with Solect Energy to offer large scale solar and storage to its members, PowerOptions CEO Heather Takle announced today. Solect, one of the top ten commercial solar developers in the U.S., has been PowerOptions' partner for the Small Systems Solar Program for more than four years, and will continue in that role as well.



Solect Energy is now able to offer solar photovoltaic (PV) and storage solutions of any size to PowerOptions' members looking to reduce their electricity costs and transition to renewable energy resources. Offerings include rooftop solar energy systems, solar canopies for parking lots, ground mounts, net metering solutions, and battery storage systems. Solect's PV+Storage on-site Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) will provide an offset of peak demand charges when utility power is most expensive. Additionally, the program will secure incentives and cost-savings through utility, state, and ISO New England programs available for solar and battery configurations.PowerOptions' membership is comprised of more than 450 members from nonprofit organizations and public entities, such as state agencies, cities, towns and schools, across Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island.Every PowerOptions program is subject to a robust competitive procurement process. Leveraging the collective demand of the consortium allows PowerOptions to negotiate contract agreements with energy solutions providers that provide its members with optimal pricing and strong customer protections. Programs include competitive supply for electricity, natural gas, and solar, among others.Through PowerOptions' partnership with Solect, members can contract for solar and storage PPAs, at building sites and offsite locations. PPAs are a highly effective tool for municipal, state and nonprofits that are not eligible for the federal Investment Tax Credit, enabling those entities to not invest capital yet still receive the benefits of solar and storage systems for their facilities.Municipal entities, schools and nonprofits going solar through the PowerOptions/Solect partnership benefit from no capital investment, no ongoing operating and maintenance costs, and eliminates the competitive bidding process because PowerOptions has already undertaken the required steps on behalf of its members. The result of this partnership is the ability to create substantial savings for members electing to participate."Over the past four years, Solect has proven to be a strong solar partner. The expanded solar and storage program will provide our members greater opportunities for sustainable solar power and significant savings under the recently revised Massachusetts' SMART 2.0 incentive regime," said PowerOptions President & CEO Heather M. Takle."Solect is proud to partner with PowerOptions to bring the financial benefits of solar to those that otherwise might not be able to benefit. Solect has earned the trust and confidence of PowerOptions and its members over the past four years, and we look forward to extending that strong working relationship to even more PowerOptions members," said Solect Energy CEO Ken Driscoll."Solect's solar and storage PPAs are delivering fantastic benefits for communities, agencies, school districts and institutions. I'm proud to be part of a team doing great work with our customers. As the solar and storage technology developer, integrator, financier and services manager, we work hard to deliver. We truly consider each and every project a public-private partnership," said Solect Energy Vice President and General Manager of Development Matt Shortsleeve.Under the PowerOptions Small Systems Solar Program, Solect has installed more than 80 projects totaling 15 megawatts of solar energy, saving tens of millions of dollars over the life of the agreement for cities, towns, schools, state agencies and nonprofits in Massachusetts. The Small Systems Solar Program applies to solar energy systems of less than 300 kilowatts capacity and this program will continue in conjunction with the Large-Scale Solar program.To learn more, visit https://info.solect.com/smart2.0/poweroptions.About PowerOptionsEstablished in 1998, PowerOptions is the largest energy buying consortium in New England, serving nonprofits and the public sector in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island. With more than 450 members, collective strength yields optimal pricing and stability for the entire membership of organizations both large and small. Any nonprofit or public entity is eligible to join PowerOptions and benefit from programs for electricity supply, natural gas supply, solar and electric vehicle charging stations. For more information, go to www.poweroptions.org.About Solect EnergySolect Energy of Hopkinton, Mass., is one of the top ten commercial solar developers in the U.S., according to Solar Power World. The company provides commercial and industrial businesses, cities and towns, and nonprofits throughout New England and Illinois with customized strategies for improving their financial performance through solar and storage technologies. Solect's services include solar financing, design, engineering, installation, operations and maintenance services, and system monitoring. The company installs rooftop and canopy systems, as well as solar energy storage systems that provide businesses with some emergency backup electricity in the case of power outages, and the ability to shift load by using stored solar at times when utility prices are at a premium. Solect has installed more than 500 projects representing more than 100 megawatts. The company, which was founded in 2009, employs approximately 70 people. More information at www.solect.com.