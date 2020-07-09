Total Corporate Funding for Solar Sector Reaches $4.5 Billion

Mercom has just released its 1H 2020 Solar Funding and M&A report. The findings in this in-depth report can support a stand-alone story or add to the foundation of your reporting for any of your solar or clean energy stories. Some of the key findings from today's report include: Total Corporate Funding (including venture capital funding, public market, and debt financing) in Solar Sector reached $4.5 Billion in 1H 2020 There were 25 solar corporate M&A transactions Solar project acquisition activity was up in 1H 2020 with 14.7 GW Oil and gas majors were the major acquirers of solar assets in 1H 2020 and accounted for about 6.5 GW (45%) of acquisitions

Mercom Capital Group, llc, a global clean energy communications and in 1H 2020 consulting firm, released its report on funding and merger and acquisition (M&A) activity for the solar sector in the second quarter and the first half (1H) of 2020.



More Headlines Articles

Total corporate funding (including venture capital funding, public market, and debt financing) in 1H of 2020 came to $4.5 billion compared to $6 billion in 1H 2019, a 25% drop year-over-year (YoY).To get the report, visit: http://bit.ly/MercomSolarQ22020Chart: Solar Corporate Funding 1H 2016-1H 2020http://mercomcapital.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Solar-Corporate-Funding-1H-2016-1H-2020.png"Financial activity in the first half of the year reflects the realities on the ground. Even though solar stocks have performed well, and corporate funding in Q2 looked slightly better because of several securitization deals, global economies and solar activity are still far from being back to where they should be. Project acquisition activity, typically a sign of health in the sector, declined significantly in Q2," said Raj Prabhu, CEO of Mercom Capital Group. "In all, it could have been worse considering the severity of the crisis."In 1H 2020, global VC funding (venture capital, private equity, and corporate venture capital) in the solar sector was 74% lower with $210 million compared to $799 million raised in the first half of 2019.The top VC/PE deals in 1H 2020 included: $72 million raised by Sunseap Group, $50 million raised by Zero Mass Water, $37 million raised by Sunseap Group (second deal), and $21 million raised by Today's Power.A total of 23 VC investors participated in solar funding in 1H 2020.Chart: Solar Top VC Funded Companies in 1H 2020http://mercomcapital.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Solar-Top-VC-Funded-Companies-in-1H-2020.pngSolar public market financing in 1H 2020 was 24% lower compared to the first half of 2019, with $758 million in six deals compared to $993 million in eight deals in 1H 2019. Public market financing totaled $737 million in five deals in Q2 2020 compared to $22 million in one deal in Q1 2020, and $746 million in five deals in Q2 2019.Announced debt financing activity in the first half of 2020 ($3.6 billion in 15 deals) was 16% lower compared to the first half of 2019 when $4.2 billion was raised in 27 deals.There were four solar securitization deals totaling $1.06 billion in 1H 2020. Cumulatively, $6.3 billion has been raised through securitization deals since 2013.Chart: Solar Top Announced Large-Scale Projects Funded by Dollar Amount in Q2 2020http://mercomcapital.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Solar-Top-Announced-Large-Scale-Projects-Funded-by-Dollar-Amount-in-Q2-2020.pngAnnounced residential and commercial solar funds totaled $1.2 billion in 1H 2020.In 1H 2020 there were 25 solar corporate M&A transactions compared to 37 transactions in 1H 2019.The top transaction in the first half of 2020 was the divestment of Brookfield Renewable Partners' Thailand-based solar energy business, which was sold to PTT Public Company's power and energy arm, Global Power Synergy Public Company, for $100 million.There were 13 solar M&A transactions in Q2 2020 compared to 12 in Q1 2020 and 19 transactions in Q2 2019. Of the 13 transactions in Q2 2020, 11 involved Solar Downstream companies. Solar PV Manufacturers and Balance of System companies were each involved in one transaction.Chart: Solar Project Acquirer Mix (%) 1H 2020http://mercomcapital.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Solar-Project-Acquirer-Mix-1H-2020.pngSolar project acquisition activity was up in 1H 2020 with 14.7 GW compared to 11.6 GW acquired in the same period last year. Only about 3 GW of solar projects were acquired in Q2 2020 compared to 5.7 GW in Q2 2019. Oil and gas majors were the major acquirers of solar assets in 1H 2020 and accounted for about 6.5 GW (45%) of acquisitions followed by investment firms with 6.1 GW (41%).Chart: Solar Project Acquisitions 1H 2016-1H 2020http://mercomcapital.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Solar-Project-Acquisitions-1H-2016-1H-2020.pngThere were 203 companies and investors covered in this report. It is 79 pages in length and contains 74 charts, graphs, and tables.To learn more about the report, visit: http://bit.ly/MercomSolarQ22020About Mercom Capital GroupMercom Capital Group, llc, is a global communications and consulting firm focused exclusively on clean energy and financial communications. Mercom's consulting division advises cleantech companies on new market entry, custom market intelligence, and overall strategic decision making. Mercom's consulting division also delivers highly respected industry market intelligence reports covering Solar Energy and Battery Storage/Smart Grid/Efficiency. Our reports provide timely industry happenings and ahead-of-the-curve analysis specifically for C-level decision making. Mercom's communications division helps clean energy companies, and financial institutions build powerful relationships with media, analysts, government decision makers, local communities, and strategic partners. For more information about Mercom Capital Group, visit: http://www.mercomcapital.com. To get a copy of Mercom's popular market intelligence reports, visit: http://eepurl.com/cCZ6nT