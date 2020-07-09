Webinar Launch of ACOREâ€™s New Report: Expectations for Renewable Energy Finance in 2020-2023

In addition to the survey findings, speakers on the webinar will discuss the health of the renewable sector and potential pathways toward achieving ACOREâ€™s $1T 2030 goal of reaching $1 trillion in U.S. private sector investment in renewable energy and enabling grid technologies by 2030.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) will be hosting a webinar on July 14 for the launch of ACORE's new $1T 2030 report: Expectations for Renewable Energy Finance in 2020-2023. The report will include the results of a new survey of prominent financial institutions and renewable energy development companies on their confidence in the sector amid the ongoing impacts of COVID-19.



In addition to the survey findings, speakers on the webinar will discuss the health of the renewable sector and potential pathways toward achieving ACORE's $1T 2030 goal of reaching $1 trillion in U.S. private sector investment in renewable energy and enabling grid technologies by 2030.Topics to be Addressed:â€¢ The availability of financing for renewable energy and energy storage in 2020-2023â€¢ How the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting business plans and financial transactionsâ€¢ The state of capital stacks as federal tax credits phase downâ€¢ The most attractive technologies for investmentâ€¢ Policy and market approaches to produce greater capital flowsSpeakers Include:â€¢ Declan Flanagan, Executive Vice President & CEO Onshore, Ã˜rstedâ€¢ Raymond Wood, Managing Director, Co-Head of Global Natural Resources, Bank of Americaâ€¢ Greg Hutton, Head of Project Finance, Americas, Rabobankâ€¢ Susan Nickey, Managing Director, Hannon Armstrongâ€¢ Gaurav Raniwala, Managing Director, GE Energy Financial Servicesâ€¢ Greg Wetstone, President & CEO, ACOREWhen:July 14, 202011:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. EDTThere will be a Q&A session following the panel discussion.About ACORE:Founded in 2001, the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) is the nation's premier pan-renewable organization uniting finance, policy and technology to accelerate the transition to a renewable energy economy. For more information, please visit www.acore.org.