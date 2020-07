Webinar Launch of ACOREâ€™s New Report: Expectations for Renewable Energy Finance in 2020-2023

In addition to the survey findings, speakers on the webinar will discuss the health of the renewable sector and potential pathways toward achieving ACORE’s $1T 2030 goal of reaching $1 trillion in U.S. private sector investment in renewable energy and enabling grid technologies by 2030.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) will be hosting a webinar on July 14 for the launch of ACORE's new $1T 2030 report: Expectations for Renewable Energy Finance in 2020-2023. The report will include the results of a new survey of prominent financial institutions and renewable energy development companies on their confidence in the sector amid the ongoing impacts of COVID-19.



More Headlines Articles

In addition to the survey findings, speakers on the webinar will discuss the health of the renewable sector and potential pathways toward achieving ACORE's $1T 2030 goal of reaching $1 trillion in U.S. private sector investment in renewable energy and enabling grid technologies by 2030.Topics to be Addressed:• The availability of financing for renewable energy and energy storage in 2020-2023• How the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting business plans and financial transactions• The state of capital stacks as federal tax credits phase down• The most attractive technologies for investment• Policy and market approaches to produce greater capital flowsSpeakers Include:• Declan Flanagan, Executive Vice President & CEO Onshore, Ørsted• Raymond Wood, Managing Director, Co-Head of Global Natural Resources, Bank of America• Greg Hutton, Head of Project Finance, Americas, Rabobank• Susan Nickey, Managing Director, Hannon Armstrong• Gaurav Raniwala, Managing Director, GE Energy Financial Services• Greg Wetstone, President & CEO, ACOREWhen:July 14, 202011:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. EDTThere will be a Q&A session following the panel discussion.About ACORE:Founded in 2001, the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) is the nation's premier pan-renewable organization uniting finance, policy and technology to accelerate the transition to a renewable energy economy. For more information, please visit www.acore.org.