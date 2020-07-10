CALSSA launches Virtual Product Expo Series

CALSSAâ€™s Product Expo Series is meant to solve this problem by mimicking the conversations youâ€™d have on the trade show floor without leaving your desk. The series is designed to give attendees exposure to each companyâ€™s latest and greatest in a short period of time while keeping the experience simple, no-nonsense, affordable and accessible.

Sacramento - The California Solar & Storage Association (CALSSA) today unveiled a new series of virtual events entitled, CALSSA's Product Expo Series. Solar and storage expos in 2020 are a giant question mark, yet they remain an important way for the industry to connect, learn about new products and technologies, and get questions answered. CALSSA's Product Expo Series is meant to solve this problem by mimicking the conversations you'd have on the trade show floor without leaving your desk. The series is designed to give attendees exposure to each company's latest and greatest in a short period of time while keeping the experience simple, no-nonsense, affordable and accessible.



Each hour and a half virtual event will focus on one market segment and feature up to ten companies for a rapid response Q+A with industry experts, Brad Heavner of CALSSA, Jennifer Alfsen of Mayfield Renewables, and Jeff Spies of Planet Plan Sets. Market segments covered are: modules, inverters, energy storage, and racking & mounting. After each event, attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions in private chat rooms for each company. The series is free for CALSSA members and $50 per event for non-members.The current line-up and schedule is as follow (more companies to be added):CALSSA's Product Expo Series: ModulesJuly 22, 2020 11:00 AM - 12:30 PMâ€¢ Q CELLSâ€¢ LG Electronics U.S.A. Inc.â€¢ Canadian Solarâ€¢ Jinkoâ€¢ Panasonic Corporation of North Americaâ€¢ Solariaâ€¢ Mission Solar Energyâ€¢ Phono SolarCALSSA's Product Expo Series: InvertersJuly 29, 2020 11:00 AM - 12:30 PMâ€¢ OutBack Powerâ€¢ Enphaseâ€¢ Ginlong Solis USAâ€¢ HoymilesCALSSA's Product Expo Series: Energy StorageAugust 5, 2020 11:00 AM - 12:30 PMâ€¢ Simpliphiâ€¢ OutBack Powerâ€¢ Sonnen Inc.â€¢ Enphaseâ€¢ Panasonic Corporation of North Americaâ€¢ Fortress Powerâ€¢ Paladin Power IncCALSSA's Product Expo Series: Racking & MountingAugust 12, 2020 11:00 AM - 12:30 PMâ€¢ UNIRAC, Inc.â€¢ Everest Solar Systemsâ€¢ S-5!â€¢ Pegasus Solar, Inc.â€¢ OMG Roofing Productsâ€¢ Roof Tech Inc.â€¢ ProSolarÂ®The entire series is sponsored CED Greentech and Sofdesk and features speakers from a wide variety of companies in each market segment. Those interested in learning more and registering for the webinars or sponsoring can visit: calssa.org/product-expo-series