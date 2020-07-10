Ruling Upholds FERC Order to Include Energy Storage in Wholesale Electricity Markets

Following is a statement from Katherine Gensler, vice president of regulatory affairs at the Solar Energy Industries Association, on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the DC Circuitâ€™s decision upholding the Federal Energy Regulatory Commissionâ€™s (FERCâ€™s) Order No. 841, which requires wholesale markets to allow participation by energy storage resources:

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Following is a statement from Katherine Gensler, vice president of regulatory affairs at the Solar Energy Industries Association, on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit's decision upholding the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's (FERC's) Order No. 841, which requires wholesale markets to allow participation by energy storage resources:



"We are pleased with the Court's decision today, upholding FERC Order No. 841 and providing a pathway for energy storage resources to participate in wholesale electric markets around the country. Energy storage is a critical part of our clean energy transformation and will be a key part of solar's goal to provide 20% of U.S. electricity generation by 2030. Competitive markets drive innovation and lower prices for consumers. As customers demand more clean energy and more storage, we are pleased to see the Court preserve wholesale market opportunities for energy storage resources."Still, we have a long way to go in terms of creating fair and open markets for all generators. We urge FERC to publish a final rule on wholesale market participation for distributed energy resources."###About SEIAÂ®:The Solar Energy Industries AssociationÂ® (SEIA) is leading the transformation to a clean energy economy, creating the framework for solar to achieve 20% of U.S. electricity generation by 2030. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies and other strategic partners to fight for policies that create jobs in every community and shape fair market rules that promote competition and the growth of reliable, low-cost solar power. Founded in 1974, SEIA is a national trade association building a comprehensive vision for the Solar+ Decade through research, education and advocacy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org.