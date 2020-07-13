Utility Solar Leaders Discuss Strategies on Reducing Losses From Extreme Weather Damage

Solar Support, DEPCOM Power and Nextracker collaborate to help utility solar owners reduce recovery time and costs after extreme weather damage. Restoration leaders will offer technology solutions and services to cut downtime in support of owners contending with summer storms and hurricane season. Virtual event to take place Thursday 7/16 at 2pm ET.

July 13, 2020. Solar Support, DEPCOM Power Inc., (DEPCOM), and Nextracker will participate in a joint online event on utility plant recovery after natural disasters and inclement weather events. "Restoring Utility PV After Extreme Weather Damage" will take place July 16 from 2:00-3:00pm ET. Utility solar experts from the three companies will offer actionable insights to cut recovery time, minimize costs, and restore plants to peak performance. Register at https://try.solar-support.com/restoration-media1/



According to the latest report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), "In 2020 (as of July 8), there have been 10 weather/climate disaster events with losses exceeding $1 billion each to affect the United States.""We see a gap in the industry for dedicated, specialized restoration work," says Cliff Myers, Director of Restoration at DEPCOM. ""This is why we have assembled experts in the areas of equipment and plant reliability, insurance, and O&M to offer strategic solutions," says Myers.Host Solar Support will share best practices in PV equipment and plant reliability, while DEPCOM will offer strategies to boost uptime, cut costs, and maximize production. GCube Insurance Services will present claims data on natural disasters across the country and methods to streamline the claims process. And Nextracker will contribute expert analysis on the reliability impacts of wind and hail on PV systems -- and the design techniques and software to minimize them.Attendees will learn about:âˆ’Claim costs associated with various natural disasters and tips on navigating insurance processâˆ’Best practices in site inspection and project management, and how salvage plans eliminate unnecessary costs and downtimeâˆ’How to minimize PV system risks by selecting best-in-class PV system suppliers, technologies and software.Additional Resources:Whitepaper: Restoring Utility Scale PV after Extreme Weather DamageVideo: Comparing Hail Tests on Conventional Solar Tracker and NEXTracker Tracker with NX Navigator Software