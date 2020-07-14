ALECTRIS BETS ON UK SOLAR GROWTH WITH NEW OFFICE OPENING



- Solar operations and maintenance experts commit to hiring UK team at new London headquartersLondon, 14th July 2020 - Alectris, the global operations and maintenance (O&M) service provider for the solar industry, has recently announced its plans to open a UK office in London.While the Covid-19 pandemic has naturally slowed the build out of the European solar pipeline, the UK market is pegged for significant growth, with a forward pipeline of 7GW spread over 350 sites. And, as the UK begins to emerge from its recent â€˜lockdown', Alectris is keen to capitalise on the return of development operations.With the combination of significant new opportunities in the market, alongside the UK's existing and maturing solar portfolios, demand for O&M services has correspondingly grown, providing Alectris with an opportunity to expand its presence in the market to help meet the O&M needs of portfolio asset managers. As existing UK solar projects begin to exit the two-year final acceptance certification (FAC) period, this demand looks set to intensify, as owners look to third parties to replace EPC contracts.Supporting with the production of the Solar Power Europe Asset Management Best Practice Guidelines, Alectris understands the crucial importance of O&M to a project's success and are committed to driving up the industry standard to ensure safe and efficient practices. Underpinned by an inhouse expert team of engineers, Alectris will provide immediate support for UK solar players, not only under its traditional O&M service offering, but also through its advanced asset management software platform, ACTIS ERP.Vassilis Papaeconomou, Managing Director, Alectris commented, "With significant development pipelines, and some compressed timelines, UK solar portfolio owners need to be able to manage their projects effectively from day one. Through our significant global O&M experience, and our asset management ERP software, ACTIS, we believe we can help overcome the challenges faced by solar asset owners as they scale and diversify."He continued: "By establishing a UK base of operations in London, we will be able to enhance the existing level of support that we already provide to some UK solar operators, but also grow and tailor our offering to the specific needs of the UK market."- Ends -About ACTIS ERPACTIS is the world's first Renewable Energy ERP that helps stakeholders (investors, asset managers, O&M service providers, subcontractors) during all stages of the lifecycle of a renewable asset (development, construction, operation) toâ€¯manage efficiently and effectively the assetsâ€¯through a single platform.Visit: actiserp.comAbout AlectrisAlectris delivers asset care innovation for the global solar industry. It provides the integrated suite of operations, maintenance and asset management services, award-winning software ACTIS ERP, and retrofit technologies.Visit: alectris.com