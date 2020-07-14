Final SMART Program Regulations Now Protect Already Planned Solar Projects

WASHINGTON, D.C. â€” Following is a statement from David Gahl, senior director of state affairs, northeast at the Solar Energy Industries Association, on the publication of the final SMART regulations from the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources (DOER):



More Headlines Articles

"DOER's final SMART regulations expand the solar incentive program and provide much needed certainty for consumers and businesses looking to lower their electricity bills with on-site solar projects. This support will help solar companies that have been hard hit by COVID-19 and will protect many community solar projects that were in development prior to the issuance of the new land use restrictions."We're pleased that DOER took industry comments into account and responded to several of our major concerns. Although the updated SMART program makes a considerable amount of land ineligible for solar development in the Commonwealth, the updated regulations will protect investments made by companies to date, help create jobs and revive local economies. SEIA looks forward to working with the Baker Administration and the Massachusetts legislature to ensure the long-term success of all market segments."###About SEIAÂ®:The Solar Energy Industries AssociationÂ® (SEIA) is leading the transformation to a clean energy economy, creating the framework for solar to achieve 20% of U.S. electricity generation by 2030. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies and other strategic partners to fight for policies that create jobs in every community and shape fair market rules that promote competition and the growth of reliable, low-cost solar power. Founded in 1974, SEIA is a national trade association building a comprehensive vision for the Solar+ Decade through research, education and advocacy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org.