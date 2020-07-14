New offices in Finland for AW-Energy Oy as wave energy surges forward.

Finland, July 14, 2020: AW-Energy Oy (AWE), the Finnish pioneer in global wave energy technology, drives forward opportunity and innovation with a new facility in Vantaa, Finland:



â€¢ 1,200m2 capacity innovation centre and unique test facilityâ€¢ Supports the commercialization and delivery of WaveRollerÂ® projects scheduled in 2021â€¢ Designed for wave energy research and development, and technology-led initiativesâ€¢ Dedicated 3MW, full scale, in-house test facility will develop megawatt class power take offâ€¢ Easier access for customers, and all technical expertise is under one roofThe move to larger premises located at Tikkurilantie 10, 01380 Vantaa, Finland, provides scope for AWE's continued growth ambitions, and represents a clear demonstration of the company's commitment to the global renewables industry in the development of wave energy.Christopher Ridgewell, CEO of AWE says: "We are preparing for the upcoming surge in wave energy. Our relocation to this larger facility is an investment for the future and Finland's future as a key contributor in the development of sustainable wave energy technology. We are fully committed to supporting the renewables sector and in our global energy operations with the technical expertise available here in Finland."The premises will be home to AWE's vast technical pedigree, which this year celebrates 21 years since the first ground-breaking proof-of-concept panel prototypes that were installed in the Gulf of Finland, and which validated the concepts now used in grid connected deployments."Our core capability at AWE is built around the development of technology that can be deployed offshore to support commercially viable wave energy. It is an extremely bright future for wave energy not just for Finland but across the EU and globally." Ridgewell said.The site at Tikkurilantie 10 provides research and development, and an extensive portfolio of engineering expertise, as well as demonstration, test and conference facilities. It will help the company advance its technical and project management support for wave energy projects in EU, Asia and across the US, as more energy operators look to wave energy to provide stable and sustainable energy provision to supplement low carbon power generation sectors of wind and solar."The move to this facility is essential for us to add real value for industry by playing a fundamental role in helping to advance the implementation of new wave energy technologies that will be critical to the economics of a coastal nation's energy policy. Technology that enhances the energy mix and delivers sustainable and reliable energy, as well as reduced energy costs, are today's pressing issues. We have the in-house expertise all under one roof to help the renewables industry remain competitive," says Ridgewell.Petteri Puumalainen, Real Estate Manager of Conficap Oy, the owner of the commercial site where AWE has located, says: "We are excited to welcome AWE to their new premises and we are very interested in the way they are using and developing green technology. The thermal energy of AW-Energy's wave generator will be used to heat our site and buildings, so together we can harness the waste heat as well. This will enable us to get closer to our zero carbon energy objective."AWE is one of the first international companies to move in to the modern premises. Ridgewell believes the move to the larger premises at Tikkurilantie 10, 01380 Vantaa, Finland, is an inspiring facility that will stimulate innovation, and help to progress AWE's drive in to current and emerging wave energy technology themes across the renewable energy mix. The premises are located close to the district's major business networks and transport links, making access easy for AWE's international customer-base to visit on site to witness its wave energy test facility and technology in operation."The facility creates an effective, modern and collaborative working environment which is designed to the overall benefit of our employees, the organisation and our customers," says Ridgewell. "It is focused on the future and will help AWE and our customers to achieve ever greater confidence in managing the surge in ocean-based energy opportunities using predictable and sustainable wave energy technology. This includes nurturing technology breakthroughs with proven and commercially viable devices such as WaveRollerÂ®."The new world of wave energy has a robust contribution to make in today's energy mix, and in a cost-sensitive climate. That's why we have taken the decision now to move to a larger site to expand our operations. We are making this investment to help reinforce AWE's commitment to energy operators that we are present and ready to be their wave energy partner of choice."