The SF7 Bifacial tracker produces 2.1% more energy in the second year of study on bifacial technology at BiTEC

Madrid, 14th July 2020. The bifacial research center BiTEC, located in Livermore, California (USA) and launched by Soltec in 2018, is celebrating its second anniversary. During its two-year history, this center has confirmed the generation of 2.1% more of bifacial gain with the SF7 Bifacial tracker in a 2-in-portrait configuration compared to the same tracker in 1P. This 2.1% more power translates into about $1.4 million more profit for a 100 MW plant over 25 years.



The main objective of this center is to evaluate the influence of installation parameters such as the installation height, shading, or albedo on the performance of Soltec's SF7 Bifacial trackers. During its two years, BiTEC has based its activity on testing and analysis to implement the performance of the SF7 Bifacial.In addition, studies have shown that the SF7 Bifacial tracker allows up to 15.7% bifacial gain under high albedo conditions (55.6%). In the case of medium albedo (29.5%) this tracker can generate a 9.6% and 7.3% in the case of low or seasonal albedo (19.9%).This center has also managed to determine that in the case of an average albedo (close to 30%) a 100 MW plant at 25 years installed with the SF7 Bifacial tracker generates close to 6.5 million dollars more than a plant of the same characteristics with monofacial technology. The LCOE (Levelized Cost of Energy) of a single-face plant of these characteristics is 6.56% more than in the case of a bifacial plant."During these two years we have been continuously improving our tracking algorithm and performing analyses to achieve the best performance from our solar trackers. Bifacial technology is already the reality of the photovoltaic industry, so this center continues to be a reference in the market. In this way we persist to strengthen the profitability of our trackers and implement our research and development to expand our service every day", explains Javier Guerrero, BiTEC supervisor.