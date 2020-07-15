Solar FlexRack Supplies Trackers for 14 Primergy Solar Projects in Illinois

Solar FlexRack™, a division of Northern States Metals and an innovative leader in photovoltaic mounting and solar tracker solutions, announced that the company has supplied Primergy Solar with its TDP and TDP 2.0 Solar Trackers for 14 projects, all of which will supply energy to schools in Illinois. Located in the north and central sections of Illinois, the projects together total over 8 megawatts (MW).



More Headlines Articles

"Primergy Solar has a solid team of experienced solar industry veterans and is building high-performance solar projects that will deliver lower-cost clean energy reliably to these schools for decades. School solar programs are a win-win for the schools and their communities," commented Steve Daniel, Executive Vice President of Solar FlexRack.The ground-mount solar systems range from 118 kilowatts to 2 MW and are installed with native prairie grasses and pollinator gardens, which are important assets for both supporting a healthy ecosystem and benefitting local agriculture.Primergy Solar is working with the Illinois schools powered by these projects to develop a curriculum that helps students learn more about renewable power generation and sustainability and integrates monitoring of the pollinator gardens and solar systems, as well as information about how solar generation works."Primergy Solar is pleased to near completion on this exciting phase of our Illinois portfolio," said Adam Larner, Chief Operating Officer of Primergy Solar. "It's important to have suppliers who deliver not only reliable technology but responsive, results-oriented customer service, and we've gotten both from Solar FlexRack."Primergy Solar has extensive expertise in working with schools and are poised to expand their portfolio to support midwestern educational facilities through their local partner - engineering, procurement, and construction company Clean Energy Design Group (CEDG). Based in Springfield, Illinois, CEDG partnered with Primergy Solar on the construction of these 14 projects and also manages their operations and maintenance. CEDG additionally worked closely with Primergy Solar in the selection of tracker technology for the projects, to ensure the optimal delivery of energy yield.Primergy Solar owns and operates the solar projects creating a turnkey offering for schools. Learn more at https://cedg.us/.About Solar FlexRackSolar FlexRack, a division of Northern States Metals, is an integrated solar company that offers custom-designed, fixed tilt ground mount and single-axis solar tracking systems in the commercial and utility-scale solar mounting industries. Solar FlexRack also offers full turnkey packages, including engineering, geotechnical, pullout testing, field, layout, and installation services to address the actual site conditions of an installation and provide a full scope of services from design to delivery and installation. Solar FlexRack has completed over 2 GW of solar racking installations in 40 states across America and five countries globally. For more information, go to www.solarflexrack.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.About Primergy SolarPrimergy Solar, LLC (www.primergysolar.com) is a specialist developer, owner and operator focused on both distributed and utility-scale solar PV and battery storage projects across North America. Primergy Solar is the primary investment platform for Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners' activities in the North America solar plus storage market.