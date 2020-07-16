FERC Makes the Right Decision, Dismisses Misguided Net Metering Petition

WASHINGTON, D.C. -The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission today dismissed a controversial petition to end state and local jurisdiction over net metering programs. The petition was brought by the New England Ratepayers Association (NERA) and drew significant bipartisan pushback from around the country.



Following is a statement by Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association, on this decision:"As the leader of a coalition of conservative groups, solar advocates, state regulators and elected officials from both sides of aisle in opposition to this petition, SEIA applauds FERC's unanimous decision to dismiss this flawed petition."Solar has created hundreds of thousands of jobs in states across the country and contributed more than $100 billion to the U.S. economy. Our industry holds great promise to help create jobs and revive local economies. We are grateful to the state utility commissions and many other partners who strongly opposed this petition. We will continue working in the states to strengthen net metering policies to generate more jobs and investment, and we will advocate for fair treatment of solar at FERC where it has jurisdiction."###About SEIA®:The Solar Energy Industries Association® (SEIA) is leading the transformation to a clean energy economy, creating the framework for solar to achieve 20% of U.S. electricity generation by 2030. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies and other strategic partners to fight for policies that create jobs in every community and shape fair market rules that promote competition and the growth of reliable, low-cost solar power. Founded in 1974, SEIA is a national trade association building a comprehensive vision for the Solar+ Decade through research, education and advocacy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org.