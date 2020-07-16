The world has changed, and we must change with it, but our ultimate goal - a world run on clean, renewable energy - remains the same. What can we do together to ensure that the current global pandemic doesn't slow, but actually accelerates the transition to a clean energy world? What can we do to better integrate and connect concerns about social, economic and racial injustice with our ongoing efforts to improve access to clean air, clean water and clean energy for all? These are key questions that have been addressed throughout the American Solar Energy Society's (ASES) first virtual conference, SOLAR 20/20: Renewable Energy Vision, on June 24 and 25.



More Headlines Articles

If you were unable to join the conference live you can still register now to watch all of the recorded content, visit the animated lobby, scroll through the exhibit hall, and check out the networking lounge. The virtual conference space is available to visit until July 25. Your conference registration will be applied everywhere we have our conference recordings, so please register for ongoing access to the recorded content. Register before July 25, 2020 at solar2020.ases.org.A major outcome of the conference is the Call to Action, #MissionPossible #FossilFreeAndFlourishing. Sign the Call to Action and view conference details at ases.org/conference.A key aspect of achieving the renewable energy vision is gaining public support for actions and policies that will rapidly advance the transformation to 100% renewables. During the kickoff session of the conference, the Stronger Together Town Hall, representatives from a wide array of organizations involved in advocacy and policy making highlighted how we can better work together to grow our constituencies and strengthen our movement to realize our common goals. The two conference keynote sessions, Clear Vision for Worldwide Action and Citizen Action, brought together diverse perspectives on global and national climate actions aimed at drawing together policymakers, leaders in all sectors, and advocates to spur change.The conference featured discussions on advances in buildings, with presentations from 2020 Solar Decathlon Decathletes, systems integration, PV, solar thermal, and storage. Other sessions at SOLAR 20/20 featured discussions on clean energy education, policy, and finance. Special forums included the longstanding Women in Solar Energy (WISE) Forum highlighting women who are leading and inspiring others across the solar industry space, the Emerging Professionals Forum connecting young people new to the renewable workforce through networking opportunities, and the Spirit and Sustainability Community Forum in which everyone was invited to share their thoughts about how we can move toward a cleaner, healthier, and more equitable society as effectively as possible.The interactive conference platform provided opportunities for participants to network with each other on a chat platform, engage in live and recorded sessions with dozens of speakers in the live sessions, and learn more about conference partners, sponsors and posters from the Poster Session in the exhibit hall.ASES invites everyone to sign the Call to Action for individuals and/or your organization, which pledges:A world run on 100% renewable energy is possible.Being fossil free leads to a thriving economy, planet and people worldwide.Progress to 100% renewable energy is accelerated by working together.Follow ASES on social media and visit ases.org for more updates.SOURCE American Solar Energy Society