Webinar explores opportunities & legalities of reselling electricity to residents

Switch2 Energy and law firm Penningtons Manches Cooper are hosting the free webinar to explain the practical and legal aspects of supplying electricity to tenants.



More Headlines Articles

There is strong interest from developers, landlords and ESCos in supplying residents with electricity - to reduce the cost of their overall service offering. This is often linked to the provision of heat, where combined heat and power (CHP) plant is used. The drive for lower carbon solutions is also creating new opportunities to integrate heat and power from solar PV and heat pumps.The sale and distribution of power is regulated, requiring a licence from Ofgem in many instances, but there are exemptions that can apply to residential schemes.Ed Weightman, a regulatory compliance law specialist at Penningtons Manches Cooper, will provide an overview of the regulations. He will explain the licensing exemptions that can enable landlords to sell electricity to residents connected to a site's privately operated electricity network. His presentation will also cover issues such as price caps and consumer rights on supplier switching.Ian Allan, Head of Market Strategy for Switch2, will discuss the opportunities to integrate power provision into the heat network supply. This can help offset delivery costs and provide additional services, such as electric vehicle charging. He will draw on examples of existing on-site heat and power networks that are delivering cost and carbon savings for residents and operators."There are strong financial benefits of adding power supply into local heat networks", said Ian Allan. "Residents can benefit from lower, stable electricity prices, while landlords can use savings to offset heat network costs. This is particularly important during the transition to innovative lower carbon systems."Following the webinar, Switch2 and Penningtons Manches Cooper will publish a free guide to the legal aspects of reselling electricity to residents from privately operated electricity networks.For further details contact Switch2 on 0330 053 5599