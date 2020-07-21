American Wind Energy Association Statement on Today’s Arrests Related to Passage of HB 6 in Ohio

Washington D.C. - The American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) today issued the following statement after federal officials arrested Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four others regarding a purported $60 million racketeering conspiracy involving the passage of Ohio HB 6.



"The legislative push to bail out legacy generation and roll back Ohio's renewable energy commitments was always against the will of Ohioans, who overwhelmingly support renewable energy. It now appears that the passage of this bill was not just against the will of the people, but also may have involved serious and possibly criminal impropriety. We call for a full examination of the circumstances surrounding this attack on clean energy and for Gov. DeWine and the legislature to pause implementation of HB 6 and ultimately repeal this harmful and regressive legislation." - Andrew Gohn, AWEA Eastern State Affairs Director.####AWEA is the national trade association for the U.S. wind industry, the largest source of renewable energy in the country. We represent 1,000 member companies, 120,000 jobs in the U.S. economy, and a nationwide workforce located across all 50 states. AWEA serves as a powerful voice for how wind works for America. Members include global leaders in wind power and energy development, turbine manufacturing, and component and service suppliers. They gather each year at the Western Hemisphere's most efficient and targeted event for utility-scale renewable companies, the AWEA CLEANPOWER Conference & Exhibition, next in Indianapolis, June 7-10, 2021. An outgrowth of the AWEA WINDPOWER Conference & Exhibition, CLEANPOWER is the first trade show focused exclusively on the utility-scale renewable power sector, bringing together all the major developers, utilities, OEMs, suppliers, and buyers under one roof. Visit AWEA's website to learn more about the enormous economic benefits wind power brings to America and be sure to follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.