NanoGraf Receives $1.65 Million from U.S. Department of Defense to Improve the Batteries that Power Soldiers’ Missions

CHICAGO and WASHINGTON, July 21, 2020 -- NanoGraf, an advanced battery material company, today announced that it has partnered with the U.S. Department of Defense to develop a longer-lasting lithium-ion battery, designed to provide U.S. military personnel with better portable power for the equipment they rely on to operate safely and effectively.



The Department of Defense will provide NanoGraf with $1.65 million to develop silicon anode-based lithium-ion technology in a format compatible with all portable batteries, with a goal of enabling a 50-100 percent increase in runtime when compared to traditional graphite anode lithium-ion cells.The $1.65 million grant is provided by The Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program, a U.S. government program whose mission is to support scientific excellence and technological innovation through investment in research in critical American priorities for a strong national economy."We're tremendously excited by the opportunity to partner with the Department of Defense on such a mission-critical project," said Cary Hayner, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of NanoGraf. "Portable power is crucial when it comes to keeping U.S. soldiers safe, and we know NanoGraf brings the necessary knowledge and technology to get there."Enhanced portable power is key to the U.S. military's ability to provide resilient networks, portable communications, and the ability to operate effectively as a smaller dispersed force - ultimately keeping U.S. soldiers and military operators safer as they execute critical missions around the globe.The $1.65 million in funding from the Department of Defense requires NanoGraf to develop a battery cell that can operate across a wide temperature range from -4° F to 131° F, and which has a shelf life of greater than two years.For more information on NanoGraf, visit www.nanograf.com.About the Department of DefenseThe Department of Defense provides the military forces needed to deter war and ensure our nation's security. Located in more than 160 countries worldwide, with approximately 4,800 sites on all seven continents, the Department of Defense serves our country and protects our freedoms. And with 2.15 million service members and 732,079 civilians, it is also America's largest employer.About NanoGrafNanoGraf is an advanced battery material company, whose novel graphene-wrapped silicon anode battery material enables longer-lasting, higher-energy, and higher-power lithium-ion batteries. Its patented battery material is used to improve the performance and run-time of next-gen batteries powering electronics ranging from consumer electronics to electric vehicles to grid-scale energy storage. NanoGraf is a spinout of Northwestern University and Argonne National Laboratory. For more information, visit www.nanograf.com.Media Contact: Hunter Stuart, hunter@propllr.com, (312) 721-6168