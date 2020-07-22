CS Energy Earns Highest Recognition on 2020 Top Solar Contractors List

Edison, NJ, July 22, 2020 - CS Energy, LLC, a leading integrated energy firm that designs and builds optimized projects in the solar, storage and emerging energy industries, has once again made Solar Power World magazine's annual list of Top Solar Contractors. In the 2020 rankings, CS Energy is ranked the #1 Solar Contractor in New York and New Jersey, and ranks in the Top 10 for national EPCs. The company is also listed as the #2 Solar + Storage installer in the nation.



The Top Solar Contractors list is developed each year by Solar Power World to honor the work of solar installers. Solar firms in the utility, commercial and residential markets are ranked by number of kilowatts installed in the previous year. Companies are grouped and listed by specific service (developers, electrical subcontractors, EPCs, installation subcontractors, rooftop installers), markets and states. In 2020, 407 companies made the 2020 Top Solar Contractors list, where CS Energy ranked #23 overall."We are thrilled that once again the experienced and capable CS Energy team has been ranked among the country's top solar contractors," said Eric Millard, Chief Commercial Officer of CS Energy. "We take deep pride in being the number-one installer in New Jersey and New York, and also in being considered one of the nation's top Engineering, Procurement and Construction firms."2019 was CS Energy's most prolific year ever, with over 230 MW installed across the country. In total, CS Energy has installed nearly 1 gigawatt of solar projects across 15 states, in a mix of distributed generation, commercial and industrial, community solar, landfill solar, agricultural and solar plus energy storage projects.In addition to expanding its portfolio of EPC solar projects, CS Energy continues to innovate by adding energy storage to its offerings. The company is now positioned as a leader in the industry, ranking #2 on Solar Power World's 2020 Top Solar + Storage Installers list."The Solar Power World team is so pleased to highlight more than 400 companies on the 2020 Top Solar Contractors list, especially during this unprecedented time," said Kelsey Misbrener, senior editor of Solar Power World. "All contractors featured on the 2020 list reported strong 2019 installation numbers and are continuing to stand tall this year."About CS EnergyCS Energy, LLC is a national EPC, O&M, and energy storage company. CS Energy's attention to detail, flawless execution and collaborative culture has enabled them to successfully design and install close to 1 GW of solar projects since their early initiatives in 2004. CS Energy's leverage established partnerships with solar developers, IPPs, utilities, off-takers, suppliers and landowners to streamline project development, design, construction and operations, driving down project costs and creating value across all project stakeholders. Majority-owned by Ares Infrastructure and Power with a minority position retained by The Conti Group, CS Energy is well positioned with a diversified network of industry experts and the financial resources to be a trusted, long-term partner. https://csenergy.comAbout Solar Power WorldSolar Power World is the leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development and technology. Since 2011, SPW has helped U.S. solar contractors — including installers, developers and EPCs in all markets — grow their businesses and do their jobs better.Media ContactsCS Energy Media Contact:Dianaliz Santiago-Borcan732.520.5143dborcan@csenergy.comSolar Power WorldKelly Pickerel, Editor in Chief216-860-5259Kpickerel@wtwhmedia.com