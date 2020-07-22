HONEYWELL AND DTEK JOIN FORCES TO BUILD UKRAINE’S FIRST GRID-SCALE ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEM

HOUSTON, July 22, 2020 -- Honeywell and DTEK, Ukraine's largest private-sector energy company, have today announced an agreement to launch Honeywell's Experion® Energy Program in Ukraine, the core element of an initiative by DTEK to develop the country's first grid-scale energy storage system.



Honeywell's Experion Energy Program enables industrial customers to develop large-scale battery energy storage systems.The system will help maintain Ukraine's energy system, enable the integration of renewables into the energy mix and decrease fossil fuel power generation. Moreover, the energy storage system will increase the flexibility of Ukraine's power grid and help pave the way for the country to join Europe's energy community (ENTSO-E) in the future.Honeywell and DTEK will execute the Experion Energy Program as a pilot project, based around a 1MW/1,5 MWh lithium-ion energy storage system located at DTEK's Zaporizhzhya Power Plant. The manufacture, installation and commissioning of the system will take place during 2020-2021.Commenting on the agreement, Emanuele Volpe, Chief Innovation Officer, DTEK, said, "The future of energy is focused on the transition from a centralized energy system to one that is decentralized and flexible, with an increasing focus on the provision of energy from multiple sources -- including renewables. DTEK is the driving force behind changes that will determine the future of Ukraine's energy sector, and this agreement with Honeywell exemplifies our commitment to leading the way on this national objective."Honeywell will supply DTEK with its Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) technology along with remote operations systems and its Experion Energy Control System. These technologies will enable automated, agile operations and help optimize dispatch of the BESS. The system's batteries will function as operating reserves that constantly work to manage frequency fluctuations on the grid (Frequency Containment Reserve) and charging up during off-peak times and discharging when energy demand and electricity costs increase (energy arbitrage)."Around the world, consumers, producers, utilities and grid operators are facing increasing pressure and expectation to manage energy consumption, reduce electricity costs and improve sustainability,'' added Eren Ergin, General Manager, Renewables and Distributed Assets, Honeywell Process Solutions. "Our Experion Energy Control System will help DTEK become the pioneer in the Ukraine market by enabling it to create a bankable business model to manage energy storage assets and help balance the grid as the renewable energy mix increases in Ukraine."Consistent with the EUs climate change commitments and its Green Deal agenda, DTEK is leading the decarbonization of Ukraine's energy sector and its investment priorities are defined by this goal. Through this pilot project with Honeywell, DTEK will develop best practices in the installation and scaling-up of energy storage systems that can be shared with other stakeholders to help create a completely new market segment that supports a more flexible, sustainable and secure energy sector.Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.To learn more, visit Honeywell Renewable Energy.DТЕК (https://www.dtek.com/en/) is the largest private investor in Ukraine's energy sector. DTEK Group produces coal and natural gas, generates electricity at thermal, solar and wind power plants, distributes electricity, supplies electricity to end consumers, provides energy efficient solutions and develops a network of EV charging stations. In 2019, DTEK's capital investments totalled UAH 23 bln. Moreover, the company paid UAH 23.4 bln of taxes. DTEK employs 70 thousand people. The company is 100% owned by SCM Limited. Ultimate beneficial owner - Rinat Akhmetov.