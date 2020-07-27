ACORE Congratulates New FERC Nominees, Calls for Quick Confirmation

President Trump announced his intent today to nominate Allison Clements, the Energy Foundationâ€™s former Director of the Energy Markets Program, and Mark Christie, Chairman of the Virginia State Corporation Commission, to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Trump announced his intent today to nominate Allison Clements, the Energy Foundation's former Director of the Energy Markets Program, and Mark Christie, Chairman of the Virginia State Corporation Commission, to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). Following is a statement from Gregory Wetstone, President and CEO of the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE), on this announcement:


"This is a welcome announcement, and we congratulate both Ms. Clements and Mr. Christie on their nominations. ACORE has long called for a full, bipartisan complement of five FERC commissioners. We hope the Senate can swiftly confirm these two strong candidates, so FERC can be best positioned to achieve its mission of ensuring reliable, efficient and sustainable energy."




About ACORE:
Founded in 2001, the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) is the nation's premier pan-renewable organization uniting finance, policy and technology to accelerate the transition to a renewable energy economy. For more information, please visit www.acore.org.




