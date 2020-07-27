BATTERIES AND ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEMS: MARKET AND TECHNOLOGY TRENDS AT THE EES INNOVATION DAY

The innovation hub The smarter E is as present as ever in 2020, driving progress on the central issues of the new energy world – now with a number of additional digital formats. The next online event in the series “The smarter E goes digital” has a lot to offer the energy storage community. On July 29, 2020, the first ees Innovation Day will explore the latest market and technology trends in the global energy storage industry, with product presentations on-stage and in the expo area, opportunities to network with international energy storage experts and business representatives, and high-caliber keynote speakers from BloombergNEF and RWTH Aachen University.

Pforzheim, July 27, 2020 - The innovation hub The smarter E is as present as ever in 2020, driving progress on the central issues of the new energy world - now with a number of additional digital formats. The next online event in the series "The smarter E goes digital" has a lot to offer the energy storage community. On July 29, 2020, the first ees Innovation Day will explore the latest market and technology trends in the global energy storage industry, with product presentations on-stage and in the expo area, opportunities to network with international energy storage experts and business representatives, and high-caliber keynote speakers from BloombergNEF and RWTH Aachen University.



The innovations of the global energy storage industry range from mobile and stationary battery and energy storage technologies to components for energy storage systems to battery production technologies. Together, they are driving the modernization of our energy infrastructure, playing an essential role in the creation of a flexible and reliable grid system. These innovations will be the focus of the ees Innovation Day. Around 10 companies will present their pioneering technologies and products to an international audience from the stage as well as to the attendees visiting their virtual booths in the event's expo area.Alongside the product presentations and networking opportunities, ees Innovation Day attendees can also look forward to two high-caliber keynote speakers. Dr. Kai-Philipp Kairies, Director of Technical Consulting at RWTH Aachen University, will speak on "Battery Technology Trends: From Research to Reality" at 9:00am (CEST), and Yayoi Sekine, Head of Decentralized Energy at BloombergNEF, will discuss "Beyond Covid-19 - the Outlook for Energy Storage" at 2:00pm (CEST). Between 10:00am and 1:00pm (CEST), three German-language presentations will supplement the all-day English-language program.For further information, to view the full program or to register free of charge, please visit the The smarter E website.The following companies will be participating in the ees Innovation Day• Alpha ESS• BYD Company Limited• DLG Energy, Inc. (Brand: Soluna)• Eaton Electric• LG Chem Europe GmbH• Shenzhen SOFARSOLAR Co., Ltd.• Smart Power GmbH• SolaX Power Europe GmbH• xelectrix Power GmbHImage source: © Solar Promotion GmbHees Europe and the parallel exhibitions Intersolar Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power Europe will all take place from June 9-11, 2021, as part of the innovation hub The smarter E Europe at Messe München.For more information, please visit:www.ees-europe.com/enwww.TheSmarterE.de/enees Europeees Europe is the continent's largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems. The annual event has been taking place at Messe München under the motto "Innovating energy storage" since 2014 and brings together manufacturers, distributors, users, suppliers and start-ups in the field of stationary storage solutions and technologies for electrical energy as well as battery production technologies.The accompanying ees Europe Conference highlights and consolidates current industry issues. ees events are also held in Dubai, Mumbai and São Paulo.Power2Drive Europe, the international exhibition for charging infrastructure and e-mobility, will take place in parallel to ees Europe in 2021. With its focus on solutions and technologies for clean transportation, Power2Drive complements ees Europe perfectly. Intersolar Europe, the world's leading exhibition for the solar industry, and EM-Power Europe, the international exhibition for energy management and integrated energy solutions, also take place at the same time. All four exhibitions are held as part of The smarter E Europe - the innovation hub for new energy solutions.For more information on ees Europe, please visit: www.ees-europe.com/enees Europe is organized by Solar Promotion GmbH, Pforzheim and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG (FWTM).