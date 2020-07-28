Fugro begins extensive site characterisation for ScottishPower Renewablesâ€™ East Anglia Hub

Fugro has begun the geophysical survey phase of a large multidisciplinary site investigation contract worth around GBP 55 million for ScottishPower Renewables' (SPR's) East Anglia Hub project. The phased site investigations are scheduled to finish at the end of 2021 and support the development of wind farms in the UK southern North Sea over an area of more than 800 km2. The results from Fugro's site characterisation will feed into SPR's ground models for the East Anglia Hub and support seabed mobility assessment, foundation design and cable-route engineering.



Operating from dedicated geophysical survey vessels, the Fugro team began the UXO surveys in July; full coverage bathymetric surveys and sub-bottom profiler surveys across the site and export cable routes will follow. Data processing and reporting will be completed in Fugro's UK and Netherlands offices.Geotechnical investigation of the wind turbine locations will start later this summer and will comprise ultra-deep seabed cone penetration tests (CPTs) using Fugro's innovative SEACALFÂ® Mk V DeepDrive CPT system, downhole and seismic CPTs, geotechnical sampling, and geophysical borehole logging. Shallow geotechnical testing and sampling will be performed along the export cable routes, while standard and advanced soil testing will take place at Fugro's soil laboratory testing facility in Wallingford, UK.Richard Hill, Fugro's proposal manager for the project, said: "This is a significant and exciting project for Fugro that will see us deploying multiple geophysical and geotechnical vessels from our fleet to the East Anglia Hub for the next 2 years. Fugro's innovative technologies, experienced geophysical and geotechnical survey teams, and large capacity for advanced soil testing laboratory in the UK will be crucial in helping SPR to meet their project timescales."SPR's East Anglia Hub will eventually consist of 263 wind turbine generators capable of delivering a total installed capacity of up to 3.1 GW, enough to power up to 2.7 million homes.Regulated informationThis press release contains information that qualifies or may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.