Q CELLS creates smart link between green electricity and electromobility with new EDRIVE charger

[Berlin, Germany, 29 July 2020] Hanwha Q CELLS GmbH ("Q CELLS"), a globally recognized full-service provider of ecological energy solutions with solar DNA, is expanding its product range to include a charging station for electric cars. The Q.HOME EDRIVE-G1 establishes a premium connection between sustainably produced green electricity and a typical electric car.



The Q.HOME EDRIVE-G1 can be used to charge all electric cars registered in Europe with up to 22 kW via the Type 2 charging connection - currently the highest charging speed for the home. The compact design makes it one of the smallest charging stations on the market. The integrated residual current circuit breaker eliminates the need for an expensive FI Type B (RCCP) retrofitting in the home electricity installation, which helps to reduce installation costs. The device not only has IP54 protection class for permanent outdoor operation, but also boasts a WLAN interface to connect to the Internet and the Smarthome network. This allows users to enjoy intelligent functions such as app access, load management, and various timer settings.Q.HOME EDRIVE makes every power connection a charging station - even on the roadThe Q.HOME EDRIVE-G1 can do everything that a permanently installed home charging station can do, but is also extremely handy and universally applicable. In contrast to a permanently installed wall box, the Q.HOME EDRIVE-G1 can be removed in a few easy steps thanks to the Quick Release wall mount. A compact design means that the device takes up very little space in the boot of the car, and becomes a faithful and essential companion - especially on long-distance journeys.By means of various adapters, the Q.HOME EDRIVE-G1 can be plugged into any normal household socket and with all standard AC power outlets. Electric car drivers gain full flexibility and can charge their vehicle on the road or during an overnight stay with up to 22 kW charging power. This means that every power connection becomes a charging station.Clean and economical transit with Q.ENERGY Smart and the Q.HOME EDRIVE-G1The electricity mix determines the ecological balance of an electric car. The more green electricity that is charged, the better the carbon footprint of the electric car compared to a vehicle with a combustion engine. This is where Q.ENERGY Smart comes in. With its smart electricity tariff, Q CELLS offers to customers in Germany the possibility to charge an electric car specifically with green electricity. The highlight: The more solar and wind energy available in the grid, the cheaper the electricity price.The Q.ENERGY Smart tariff is based on the hourly updated exchange electricity price. The customers of this tariff can use this electricity price forecast to specifically control the electricity consumption in the following 24 hours according to the exchange price at the respective time. The customer determines via app when the car should be ready for use. The electric car is then charged automatically at a time when the electricity is cheapest. The electric car thus becomes by far the largest and most flexible electricity consumer in the household.Madlen Apel, Head of Energy Solutions at Q CELLS, said: "With the Q.ENERGY Smart electricity tariff and the Q.HOME EDRIVE-G1 charging station, customers can get the most out of their electric car for themselves and for the environment. With Q CELLS, electric cars are not only driven cleanly and economically; the targeted charging in times of high power surpluses also relieves the power grid and makes an active contribution to the success of the clean energy transition." The residual electricity supply in times of low yields is cleanly delivered from 100% renewable generation plants in Germany and Austria.About Q CELLSQ CELLS is a renowned total energy solutions provider in solar cell and module, energy storage, downstream project business and energy retail. It is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea (Global Executive HQ) and Thalheim, Germany (Technology & Innovation HQ) with its diverse international manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Malaysia, China, and South Korea. Through its growing global business network spanning Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East, Q CELLS provides excellent services and long-term partnerships to its customers in the utility, commercial, governmental and residential markets. For more information, visit: http://www.q-cells.com.Safe-Harbor StatementThis press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and Q CELLS' operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Q CELLS does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.