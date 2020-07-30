RELiON Battery Joins 1% for the Planet - Gives Back to the Environment

Today, RELiON Battery announced that they have become a member of the international non-profit organization, 1% for the Planet, pledging to donate 1% of annual sales to fund eco-friendly, earth-conscious causes and organizations around the globe.



"We are thrilled to be a member and support a forward-thinking organization like 1% for the Planet. This partnership is a natural fit for our core values. We, along with our customers, live and breathe adventure and relish the opportunities that our planet provides. Our tagline, Challenge Your Limits, reflects our philosophy to push yourself to greatness. So, it's only logical to give back and support organizations making a real difference," said RELiON CEO Paul Hecimovich.Members of 1% for the Planet contribute one percent of annual sales directly to any of the approved nonprofit environmental organizations in the network. Nonprofits are approved based on referrals, track record and environmental focus. Thousands of nonprofits worldwide are currently approved."Currently, only 3% of total philanthropy goes to the environment and, only 5% of that comes from businesses. The planet needs bigger support than this, and our growing network of member businesses is doing its valuable part to increase giving and support on the ground outcomes. We're excited to welcome RELiON Battery to our global movement of over 2,700 businesses," said Kate Williams, CEO of 1% for the Planet.RELiON's membership with 1% for the Planet is only the start of a long-term mission for positive environmental impact. RELiON calls this quest Limitless Blue - blue battery, blue sky, blue ocean - because action has no limits."Limitless Blue is about reducing our impact on the planet and using our business as a force for good moving forward. We face a long list of environmental challenges around the world. It is in all of our interests to work towards creating a healthier planet and we believe business has a responsibility to give back," explained Hecimovich.RELiON's lithium iron phosphate batteries offer several advantages over other technologies in terms of resource consumption and safety, and have great potential to help reduce carbon emissions when used in wind and solar power systems. Most importantly, LiFePO4 batteries are inherently stable and non-combustible, and free from dangerous and messy outgassing, fumes and leaks."RELiON customers enjoy being in nature, living off-the-grid, fishing, sailing and much more. We feel that given the environmental friendliness of lithium batteries, it is our duty to do better as a business, making our batteries as sustainable as possible for our customers whom enjoy being outdoors," added Hecimovich.To learn more about RELiON Battery, visit relionbattery.com and connect on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.About RELiON Battery:RELiON is a global innovator of battery storage ideas. Founded in 2014, the company is on a mission to bring LiFePO4 battery solutions to the global market. RELiON products power a range of applications including, Recreational Vehicles, Marine, Electric Vehicles, Solar Powered Solutions and more. The company offers a full range of services and high-quality products that continue to pave the way forward to a greener and more efficient future for energy storage. For more information on RELiON, visit www.relionbattery.com.About 1% for the Planet:1% for the Planet is a global organization that connects dollars and doers to accelerate smart environmental giving. Through our business and individual memberships, 1% for the Planet inspires people to support environmental organizations through annual membership and everyday actions. We advise on giving strategies, we certify donations and we amplify the impact of the network.Started in 2002 by Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, and Craig Mathews, founder of Blue Ribbon Flies, our members have given more than $225 million to environmental nonprofits to date. Today, 1% for the Planet is a network of more than 2,700 business members, an expanding core of individual members and thousands of nonprofit partners in more than 60 countries. Look for our logo and visit www.onepercentfortheplanet.org to learn more.