Q CELLS receives Highest Reputation Award from Focus Money

Q CELLS, a globally successful full-service provider of clean energy solutions in the areas of solar systems, solar power plants, energy storage and power contracts, has been awarded the â€˜Highest Reputation' seal by Focus Money for its outstanding customer orientation and excellent reputation among consumers.



In times of ever-increasing market transparency and extensive opportunities to compare the quality of products and services, it is no longer enough for consumers to simply buy a decent product. An optimal price-performance ratio, top quality, and the good reputation of the brand have long been basic requirements for commercial success.The study â€˜Highest Reputation' was commissioned by Focus Money and Deutschland Test and carried out by the IMWF Institute for Management and Economic Research. For the study, 15.7 million mentions in the digital media content of more than 5,000 brands from 270 industries were evaluated with regards to various reputational factors between March 2019 and February 2020. The study showed clearly that most consumers expect much more than just a good product: They want the companies whose products they buy to be socially engaged. In addition to pure product quality and an attractive price, consumers also place value on activities such as environmental protection, sustainability, good service, management and employer behaviour, and outstanding economic performance.Q CELLS achieved first place in the electrical industry category with 100 points, thus earning the highest rating â€˜Outstanding'. As a fully integrated provider of clean energy solutions, Q CELLS is clearly a company that is particularly committed to society and sustainability, both in terms of its business activities and its social commitment. This is reflected in the company's product and service portfolio as well as in its various efforts to create social values including local job creation and global climate change action.Maengyoon Kim, Head of Sales EU of Q CELLS, said: "It is a great honour and encouraging confirmation for us to be awarded the â€˜Highest Reputation' seal of Focus Money. Q CELLS is the only company in the energy sector that combines the complete portfolio of a renowned solar manufacturer with new and innovative green power products, and thus covers the entire range of solutions in the field of renewable energies with solar DNA from a single company. The award is an incentive for us to consolidate our reputation in the market and, with our smart, innovative and individual energy solutions for private and commercial customers, to ensure that our customers can always obtain the energy they need for their daily needs at low cost and in an ecologically sustainable manner".Q CELLS offers its customers in Germany the complete portfolio of clean energy solutions, from rooftop solar systems to 100% green electricity supply. The company's product and service portfolio also includes a wide range of solar modules, which regularly receive awards in the industry for their durability, performance standards, aesthetics and technological excellence. Q CELLS also provides additional packages to help customers make the best use of the energy from their solar systems, e.g. with scalable battery storage solutions, cloud-based solutions and intelligent energy management software. Last year, Q CELLS introduced Q.ENERGY, a series of green electricity tariffs based on 100% clean energy, which enable customers to rely on renewable energies all year round, even if they have not installed their own solar system. For commercial customers, Q CELLS offers interesting business opportunities within the framework of its Power Contracting and Solar Leasing business models without having to invest their own money.About Q CELLSQ CELLS is a renowned total energy solutions provider in solar cell and module, energy storage, downstream project business and energy retail. It is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea (Global Executive HQ) and Thalheim, Germany (Technology & Innovation HQ) with its diverse international manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Malaysia, China, and South Korea. Through its growing global business network spanning Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East, Q CELLS provides excellent services and long-term partnerships to its customers in the utility, commercial, governmental and residential markets. For more information, visit: http://www.q-cells.com.