THE SMARTER E EUROPE 2021: 65 PERCENT OF THE BOOTH SPACE BOOKED IN 2020 HAS ALREADY BEEN RECONFIRMED FOR NEXT YEAR

Pforzheim, August 3, 2020 - The smarter E Europe is Europe's largest platform for the energy industry and the most important meeting point for the new energy world. The smarter E Europe was canceled this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic. However, things are already looking very good for the next event in 2021. Well over 400 exhibitors who had registered for The smarter E Europe 2020 have already re-registered to take part in the innovative platform next year. The smarter E Europe 2021 will take place from June 9-11, 2021 at Messe MÃ¼nchen.



Unfortunately, The smarter E Europe had to be canceled this year. But plans for next year's innovation hub already hold great potential. By the start of July 2020, well over 400 exhibitors had already confirmed their participation in The smarter E Europe 2021. "These companies represent about 65 percent of the booth space booked in 2020 - a true sign of devotion and support," says Daniel Strowitzki, CEO of FWTM GmbH & Co KG. "We at Solar Promotion GmbH and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG are very grateful for these companies and the enthusiasm we have encountered from the many exhibitors and partners in these challenging times," adds Markus ElsÃ¤sser, CEO of Solar Promotion GmbH.Four exhibitions will take place simultaneously at the innovation hub The smarter E Europe: Intersolar Europe, ees Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power Europe. Their renewable, decentralized and digital solutions cater to the entire supply chain of the new energy world. The smarter E Europe is the platform for the cross-sector use of renewable energies, covering electricity, heat and transportation. Next year, it will feature an exhibition space of 132,000 square meters at Messe MÃ¼nchen and host an expected 1,500 exhibitors from June 9-11, 2021.Image source: Â© Solar Promotion GmbHThe smarter E Europe, which encompasses the four individual exhibitions Intersolar Europe, ees Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power Europe, will take place from June 9-11, 2021, at Messe MÃ¼nchen.For more information, please visit:www.TheSmarterE.de/enThe smarter E EuropeThe smarter E is the innovation hub for events and topics that drive the new energy world. Renewable energy, decentralization and digitalization are bringing lasting changes to the energy world. This development demands cross-sector, intelligently connected concepts and solutions for the efficient generation, storage, distribution and use of energy so that we can ensure a secure and sustainable energy supply around the clock in the future. Under the motto "Creating the new energy world," The smarter E Europe unites four exhibitions and conferences that take an in-depth look at these topics. In doing so, it is now Europe's largest platform for the energy industry.Intersolar Europe, the world's leading exhibition for the solar industry, has been dedicated to solar energy for nearly 30 years and has established itself as the industry's most important meeting point. The exhibition focuses on the areas of photovoltaics, solar thermal technologies and solar power plants.ees Europe, the continent's largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems, will take place for the seventh time in 2021, presenting the entire value-added chain of innovative battery and energy storage technologies.Power2Drive Europe, the international exhibition for charging infrastructure and e-mobility, focuses on solutions and technologies for clean transportation.EM-Power Europe is the international exhibition for energy management and integrated energy solutions. It focuses on the efficient distribution and use of electricity and heat generated from renewable sources of energy, smart energy management, and sector coupling in buildings and districts. Other topics featured are smart grids and microgrids, grid infrastructure, energy services and operator models.For more information on The smarter E Europe, please visit: www.thesmartere.de/enThe smarter E Europe is organized by Solar Promotion GmbH, Pforzheim, and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG (FWTM).