A new 3900 electric vehicle study, The Geography of EV Charging, reveals how regional climates impact charging and driving behavior

A new data-driven study outlines the complexity of electric vehicle charging behavior and indicates that utility companies need to take seasonal temperate and climate into consideration. Further analysis of the world's largest electric vehicle data set by FleetCarma, a division of Geotab, showcases that EV charging and driving behavior is highly nuanced and must be examined at a territory specific level.



"The Geography of EV Charging: Understanding how regional climate impacts EV charging and driving behavior" is a newly released study which analysed over 3,900 electric vehicles across North America. By grouping vehicles into one of two groups based on geographic area, North or South, FleetCarma was able to reveal the difference in charging behavior caused by temperature. Summer and Winter months were also compared for both regions to show the implications of seasonal temperature.Findings from the report reveal that:More charging energy is used during colder months even though vehicles are driven lessRegional and seasonal conditions will influence a vehicle's charging patternRegardless of region the majority of EV charging occurs at home, however there are differences throughout the yearIt is imperative for utilities to fully understand this nuanced information when planning or managing charging infrastructure. Without an in depth analysis of the charging behavior in their service territory they may be making assumptions off of false information, which can have significant financial implications.