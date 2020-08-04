Largest onshore wind farm in the Netherlands commences construction

The 322MW Windpark Zeewolde windfarm in the Netherlands has commenced construction. Mott MacDonald is the lender's technical advisor on the project, which will be the largest onshore wind farm in the Netherlands and the largest community-owned windfarm in Europe.



Located near the city of Almere, the Windpark Zeewolde project involves the construction of 83 new Vestas turbines to replace more than 200 existing wind turbines in the same area. The project will generate almost three times more energy with half the number of turbines.Mott MacDonald provided lender's technical advisory services for the construction of the 83 planned turbines as well as reviewing the design, energy yield assessment, project management, environmental and financial plans. The consultancy will now monitor construction and operation in an ongoing role.Rick Janssen, Mott MacDonald's project manager said: "We are delighted that our work has helped Windpark Zeewolde to reach financial close and commence construction. As a Dutch national, I'm pleased that we are playing a role in the energy transition in the Netherlands and that we continue to deliver renewable energy to the country, following our involvement in other onshore and offshore windfarms."Windpark Zeewolde windfarm is expected to be complete in 2022.About Mott MacDonaldOpening opportunities with connected thinking. Mott MacDonald is a US$2bn engineering, management and development consultancy.Our purpose is to improve society by considering social outcomes in everything we do; relentlessly focusing on excellence and digital innovation, transforming our clients' businesses, our communities and employee opportunities.To this end we're involved in:â€¢ solving some of the world's most urgent social, environmental and economic challengesâ€¢ helping governments and businesses plan, deliver and sustain their strategic goalsâ€¢ responding to humanitarian and natural emergenciesâ€¢ improving people's livesOur expertise by sector includes buildings, communications, defence, education, environment, health, industry, mining, oil and gas, power, transport, urban development, water, wastewater and more. Our skills encompass planning, studies and design, project finance, technical advisory services, project and programme management, management consultancy and beyond.For every project, we create the blend of talent needed to create the right result - appropriate; cost, carbon and resource-efficient; safe, easy and swift to deliver and operate; reliable and resilient; delivering great outcomes.Engineering. Management. Consultancy.mottmac.com