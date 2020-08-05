Join Vietnam_Rooftop Solar Masterclass, to be a Rooftop Solar Expert!

These series of Rooftop Solar Training Courses Webinars will introduce every process/step from site selection, project design, finance, construction to re-finance, O&M, and M&A to let attendees know the whole supply chain, raise your education and awareness, and how to develop a whole rooftop solar project in Vietnam.

How to develop a whole Rooftop Solar Project in Vietnam? Vietnam_Rooftop Solar Masterclass, a series of Rooftop Solar Training Courses Webinars during 13 August-24 September, 2020, will introduce every process/step from site selection, project design, finance, construction to re-finance, O&M, and M&A to let you know the whole supply chain, raise your education and awareness, and how to develop a whole rooftop solar project in Vietnam.



[Section 1: Greenfield Development for Rooftop Solar Projects in Vietnam: Feasibility, Permit]will go in details on "Rooftop Solar Feasibility Study, and Local RTS Permitting". On the one hand, this section 1 will mainly focus on introduction of pre-requisites for developing RTS projects, like: solar radiation/solar resource, technical feasibility study, how to seek for reliable factory partners, and analysis of different RTS business models; On the other hand, speakers will analyze the main permits and approvals you require for RTS projects in Vietnam.Registration Link:https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BqxocVn-TAeu2LIjAkamhgAttendees of this webinar will learn:•Initial assessment of Vietnam Rooftop resources (especially in central and southern regions): Exporting processing zones, industrial parks, high-tech parks, large-scale factories, etc•Technical Feasibility study: quality of roof and building structure whether could handle the weight of solar panels and accompanying accessories, roof availability, data assessment of complete RTS systems, quality of grid connection and local power supply, surrounding landscape and environment, etc, and how to seek for reliable and potential factory partners to achieve a win-win situation?•Analysis of different RTS business models (Solar Leasing, Solar PPAs…)•Permits for RTS Plants: (1) electrical permits: feasibility analysis, registration and connectivity; (2) building/industrial parks permits or zoning permitsYour engagement and interaction are most welcomed!