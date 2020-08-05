Onsite Utility Services Announces the Launch of the Hospitality Clean Air as-a-Service Solution

Onsite Utility Services Capital (OUS Capital) once again leads the market with an innovative solution that solves this problem by giving hotels the cleaner indoor air they need, while potentially reducing their overall energy costs - all without any investment, debt or risk. It's called Clean Air as a Service.



Powered by Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization (NPBI), Clean Air as a Service works inside a building's HVAC system to rob the hydrogen from airborne pathogens like the coronavirus from the building's air stream, which in turn kills those viruses and makes the air cleaner and healthier for building occupants. Airborne particles are reduced, odors are eliminated, and HVAC run times that normally would need to keep operating to circulate with the outside air are lowered, resulting in as much as a 30% reduction in energy costs from reducing make up fresh air."Clean indoor air is no longer an option for hotels and casinos, and so many other property types," says Fritz Kreiss, CEO of OUS Capital. "To deal with the new COVID reality, these hotel operators must have some method to reliably provide safer and healthier indoor air. We have made this possible for every building or facility through Clean Air as a Service. Now building and facility operators can get the clean air solution they need without using their CapEx budget."Through the Clean Air as a Service turnkey solution, OUS Capital fronts all the costs of the equipment, installation and maintenance. Building and facility operators get the air cleaning solution they want, but absent the typical up-front investment or added debt. OUS Capital even covers all the costs for the service and maintenance of the equipment for the entire service term."Why would any company or institution use their own money to buy a clean indoor air solution when they don't have to, particularly in today's environment?" says Kreiss. "Clean Air as a Service removes the need for our clients to spend their own capital or add any debt - they simply get healthier, cleaner indoor air without the risks. There is simply no easier, faster or more sensible way for a building or facility to get the clean indoor air solution they need in today's COVID environment."About Onsite Utility Services CapitalSince 1993, Onsite Utility Services Capital has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy efficiency for businesses and institutions nationwide through innovative solutions that lower energy consumption, reduce energy spend, and increase profits. The company's exceptional and experienced staff of energy experts help clients accomplish their energy efficiency objectives through their Energy Savings as a Service and Clean Air as a Service programs. They can be reached at 844-768-7227.