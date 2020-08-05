SunSpec Partners with UC San Diego on Solar PV Rapid Shutdown Course

SAN JOSE, Calif., August 5, 2020－The SunSpec Alliance is pleased to announce a nine-week online course focused on educating solar PV industry participants about National Electrical Code (NEC) 2017 regulations for solar PV module safety.



More Headlines Articles

The course will be offered through the University of California, San Diego (UCSD) Extension program and will be taught by SunSpec Alliance chairman Tom Tansy along with other experts from SunSpec member companies.With rapid shutdown fast becoming a requirement for solar PV projects across the U.S. － 34 states currently require this technology － the course is ideal for students interested in technical, professional, and vocational careers in solar and distributed energy."Today's solar industry is changing rapidly, and it's important for those considering work in the field to have the knowledge of data communications technology and its regulatory impact," said Tom Tansy, chairman of the SunSpec Alliance. "Rapid shutdown is a reality, and the more knowledge these students have, the better they'll understand system design, compliance, project development and more as they embark on their careers or update their skills."A count from the Solar Foundation in January showed the solar industry employed nearly 250,000 workers in the U.S. With some of those jobs being wiped out by COVID-19, training and education for aspiring professionals is more essential than ever.The course, titled "Data Communication Solutions To Address PV Module Rapid Shutdown Requirements," will equip participants with a foundation in basic data communication concepts associated with PV module communication solutions, as well as the regulated operating environments within which these solutions exist.This course is the most recent offering in a series of SunSpec courses covering Distributed Energy Resource (DER) fundamentals, DER data communication protocols, cybersecurity and other aspects of DER IT/OT operations. The course is UCSD and NABCEP-approved, and students earn both UCSD and NABCEP credits upon completion. Registration for the course opens on August 7 and the course begins October 27.