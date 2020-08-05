TWO MORE COMPELLING WEBINARS FROM ALL-ENERGY/DCARBONISE

The ongoing All-Energy/Dcarbonise webinar series continues on Thursday 20 August with two highly relevant sessions one on the role, capacity and commercial challenges for the independent renewables generation sector, the second will provide updates from major sources of sustainable finance and funding and identification of commerciality failures and practical suggestions on avoiding them. Full details and free registration are at https://forum.all-energy.co.uk/category/webinars/



"Once again we have a stellar line-up for both our August webinars," said Event Director, Peter Bloor, of Reed Exhibitions. "The calibre of speakers is a golden thread that runs throughout our webinar series. We know just how attached so many people are to All-Energy and Dcarbonise and delighted to be invited to take part in our webinars- long may that continue! The two being held later this month are the twelfth and thirteenth we have held since mid-May, when we staged our first four, marking the dates on which the UK's largest renewable and low carbon exhibition and conference would have been held."By mid-July, when we held three webinars, we had had nearly 8,000 registrations over the three months, which resulted in unique attendance both ‘on the day' and by ‘on-demand' viewing by some 5,380 people. We've had marvellous feedback too; and I am certain we will get that again after our August duo which, when their titles are combined, ask the question ‘Funding and the perfect energy mix: How will we get there?'"Independent renewable developers in the spotlightThe morning webinar on 20 August (10:00-11:30) is ‘A future generation mix dominated by renewables: How will we get there?' which is sponsored by SmartestEnergy. Over the last eight years the UK's energy mix has changed drastically. SmartestEnergy's 2019 Energy Entrepreneurs Report revealed the capacity of independent renewable projects had increased by nearly 200% since 2012. Earlier this year we saw a record run of 67 days without coal and currently (5 August) the figure stands at 47 days and growing, demonstrating just how much the UK energy system has transformed.Renewables are playing an ever more important role as we strive to meet net zero targets by 2050. But how do we get to a future generation mix dominated by renewables? What are the commercial challenges for the independent generation sector? That's what speakers drawn from SmartestEnergy, GreenPower, Carruthers Renewables; Greenbackers Investment Capital and RES, will explore and debate in a session chaired by Angus Widdowson, Head of Smart Generation Sales, SmartestEnergy. The webinar will also look at the political and regulatory landscape and discuss whether the sector is getting the support it needs to accelerate the deployment of renewable projects.Once in a lifetime challengesWhat has the impact of the pandemic been on angel and VC funding? How are corporate venture arms viewing the current economic climate and their own strategic budgets? Many businesses are making strong statements about their businesses being carbon neutral by 2040, 2039 even 2030 and the days of the internal combustion engine in trucks and cars are clearly numbered.As COP26 heads to Scotland in 2021, webinar attendees at ‘Finance and funding: Once in a lifetime challenges' (14:00-15:30) chaired by Andrew Smith of Greenbackers Investment Capital, will hear from a panel drawn from Innovate UK (part of UK Research and Innovation); Thrive Renewables; Scottish Enterprise; Abundance Investment; and Columbus Energy Partners representing both private and public sector funding sources encompassing crowd funding, debt and equity. There will be practical dos and don'ts based on hard won experience in getting challenging projects and innovative businesses funded.Both webinars will have ample time for questions to the expert panellists. Details of the speakers taking part as well as how to register can be found on the website.at https://forum.all-energy.co.uk which is where the previous 11 webinars can be found ready for watching ‘on-demand'.Looking back - and further informationTotal attendance at All-Energy/Dcarbonise 2019 was 7,871 - including the First Minister of Scotland, the Scottish Energy Minister and over 600 other speakers over the two days. All-Energy and the co-located Dcarbonise will be held Wednesday 4 and Thursday 5 November 2020.All-Energy's major sponsors include ScottishPower (Host Sponsor); Shepherd and Wedderburn (Headline Sponsor) and Natural Power (Power Club sponsor) and is held in association with the Renewable Energy Association; Highlands and Islands Enterprise; Scottish Enterprise; UKRI and Innovate UK; Sustainable Glasgow; and the Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG), with Glasgow as its Host City, and the Society for Underwater Technology as Learned Society Patron. Dcarbonise is sponsored by the Scottish Government, Energy Saving Trust and Zero Waste Scotland.The Smart Urban Mobility Solutions conference stream (part of Dcarbonise) is supported by Transport Scotland and organised in association with the Smart Environment Forum of ITS United Kingdom.Further information and visitor registration is at www.all-energy.co.uk and www.dcarbonise.com