AWEA’s September conferences go virtual

Washington D.C. - The American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) today announced that the Wind Resource & Project Energy Assessment Conference and Wind Project Siting and Environmental Conference will be held virtually this September. AWEA is focused on reconstructing these events to create a valuable and successful online experience. Participants will have available live presentations, on-demand sessions, one on one networking, and shared social experiences.



"We have heard loud and clear from our Siting & Resource Assessment attendees, exhibitors, speakers and other AWEA event stakeholders that they are ready to come together for these important industry events, but that in person is not the best option at this time," said Stefanie Brown, AWEA Vice President of Education & Conferences. "Both virtual summits will allow timely and critical programming, business development tools, and opportunities to connect with others over the emerging and prominent topics in project siting, environmental compliance and resource assessment."AWEA is continuing to evaluate our remaining 2020 events and will proceed with the appropriate plan based on current conditions, local guidelines and potential travel restrictions. The health, well-being and safety of our attendees, staff and community remain our top priority. Please contact conference@awea.org with any immediate questions or concerns.###AWEA is the national trade association for the U.S. wind industry, the largest source of renewable energy in the country. We represent 1,000 member companies, 120,000 jobs in the U.S. economy, and a nationwide workforce located across all 50 states. AWEA serves as a powerful voice for how wind works for America. Members include global leaders in wind power and energy development, turbine manufacturing, and component and service suppliers. They gather each year at the Western Hemisphere's most efficient and targeted event for utility-scale renewable companies, the AWEA CLEANPOWER Conference & Exhibition, next in Indianapolis, June 7-10, 2021. An outgrowth of the AWEA WINDPOWER Conference & Exhibition, CLEANPOWER is the first trade show focused exclusively on the utility-scale renewable power sector, bringing together all the major developers, utilities, OEMs, suppliers and buyers under one roof. Visit AWEA's website to learn more about the enormous economic benefits wind power brings to America and be sure to follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn