Enel X Energy Storage Modelling Tool sets industry standard for storage optimization, DNV GL finds

Oakland, U.S. 6th August 2020 - DNV GL recently performed an independent and extensive technology evaluation of Model E, Enel X's most commonly used energy storage modelling tool at the early stages of its customer evaluation process.



DNV GL found that Enel X's optimization methods are robust and well designed to anticipate an extensive range of scenarios and have industry-leading capabilities in optimization-based energy storage simulation. The analysis was based on DNV GL's deep knowledge of storage markets and technologies and examined the model's optimization algorithm, forecasting algorithm, and financial model supplemented by interviews with several Enel X subject matter experts.Enel X's storage optimization software optimizes value across demand charge management and demand response while maintaining compliance with applicable incentive programs. The evaluation also revealed that several key features contribute to the usefulness and flexibility of Enel X's approach, including the ability to incorporate forecast-based models as a more sophisticated alternative to perfect forecast models. DNV GL performed simulations with its own Microgrid Optimizer tool to verify the performance of Enel X's storage optimization software. The two test cases, which used inputs, outputs, and financial information provided by Enel X, yielded overall results that are in line with industry best practices for similar tools."Enel X's energy storage team has spent years developing and refining the energy storage software to ensure each project delivers economic value to our customers," said Surya Panditi, Head of Enel X North America. "The assessment by DNV GL further validates our software's modeling capabilities and energy market expertise.""Energy storage technologies are a major cornerstone to successfully increasing the penetration of renewables into the generation mix, and tools such as Enel X's storage optimization software ensure that customers can confidently install storage and realize their decarbonization goals and utility bill savings," commented Richard S. Barnes, region President Energy North America at DNV GL.- Ends-About DNV GLDNV GL is the independent expert in risk management and quality assurance, operating in more than 100 countries. Through its broad experience and deep expertise DNV GL advances safety and sustainable performance, sets industry benchmarks, and inspires and invents solutions. Whether assessing a new ship design, optimizing the performance of a wind farm, analyzing sensor data from a gas pipeline or certifying a food company's supply chain, DNV GL enables its customers and their stakeholders to make critical decisions with confidence.Driven by its purpose, to safeguard life, property, and the environment, DNV GL helps tackle the challenges and global transformations facing its customers and the world today and is a trusted voice for many of the world's most successful and forward-thinking companies.In the power and renewables industryDNV GL delivers advisory, certification and testing services to stakeholders in the energy value chain. Our expertise spans energy markets and regulations, onshore and offshore wind and solar power generation, power transmission and distribution grids, energy storage and sustainable energy use. Our experts support customers around the globe in delivering a safe, reliable, efficient, and sustainable energy supply.Learn more at www.dnvgl.com/power-renewables