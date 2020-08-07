The First SmartFlowers in Boston Bloom at Assembly Row

SmartFlower Solar, the Boston-based solar company behind the award-winning Smartflower, introduced its first multi-unit Smartflower installation in Massachusetts at Assembly Row, the growing neighborhood just minutes from downtown Boston. This multi-unit installation is one of many planned installations in Boston, inspiring a clean energy future within the community.



SmartFlower Solar has installed thousands of Smartflowers worldwide and partnered with multinational companies such as Adidas, Siemens, Carlsberg, and Mohawk Group in order to bridge artistry, innovation and renewable energy with employees, consumers and communities. "The installation of the Smartflower solar systems at Assembly Row represents the blending of superior performance and artful design with Federal Realty's important sustainability and community engagement initiatives," said Jim Gordon, CEO of SmartFlower Solar, "Watching the Smartflowers track the sun educates and inspires visitors and occupants toward a better energy and environmental future."The property's developer, Federal Realty Investment Trust, installed two Smartflowers at Assembly Row along with other public art projects, such as "Bloom", a series of interactive sculptures in partnership with Boston-based Artists For Humanity. This environmental statement not only produces clean energy, but also enhances the beauty of the existing art installations."As we continuously look to increase sustainability and add innovation at Assembly Row, this partnership with SmartFlower Solar was a terrific opportunity," said Assembly Row General Manager David Middleton. "The electricity generated by the installation will help offset the electricity we use in lighting our other public art."About SmartFlower SolarSmartFlower Solar is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and manufactures and markets the revolutionary and patented Smartflower solar energy system. The products platform consists of the Smartflower, Smartflower +Plus - which has an integrated battery storage component - and the Smartflower EV which is a solar powered electric vehicle charger. The company sells its products globally to a wide range of residential, commercial and institutional energy users searching for iconic design and optimal solar and energy storage solutions. Learn more at www.smartflower.com.About Assembly RowAssembly Row is one of Greater Boston's hottest new neighborhood destinations. Conveniently located along I-93 and with direct access to Downtown Boston via the Orange Line and its dedicated MBTA station, Assembly Row is a dynamic neighborhood that offers first-class working, living, shopping, entertainment, and dining experiences. With Phase I and II now complete, Assembly Row boasts 830k square feet of office space, 1,000 residential units, a 158-key hotel, and 500k square feet of retail, restaurant, and entertainment. When fully built across 40 acres along the Mystic River, the Assembly Row neighborhood will feature a total of 635,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, 2.0 million square feet of office space, and 1,800 residences.Assembly currently offers more than 30 nationally branded shops including names like Polo Ralph Lauren, Nike Factory, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, and J. Crew Factory. Entertainment options include the 12-screen AMC Assembly Row 12 and IMAX, the only LEGOLAND Discovery Center in New England and Lucky Strike Social. More than a dozen eateries line the Riverfront Park and streets, including Legal On The Mystic, Earl's Kitchen + Bar, Tony C's, CaffeNero, River Bar and The Smoke Shop. For more information please visit AssemblyRow.com.About Federal RealtyFederal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 104 properties include approximately 2,900 tenants, in 24 million square feet, and approximately 2,800 residential units.Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 53 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.