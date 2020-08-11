DuPont Highlights Solar Innovations at 2020 SNEC PV Power Expo

DuPont Photovoltaic Solutions (DuPont) showcases a broad portfolio of innovative materials as well as customer collaborations at the 2020 SNEC International Photovoltaic Power Generation and Smart Energy Exhibition, booth W4-555, in Shanghai, China.



"We are proud to introduce a complete portfolio of solutions for the photovoltaic industry at SNEC, including a new generation of SolametÂ® metallization pastes, innovative Clear TedlarÂ® backsheet materials as well as Fortasun™ solar silicones," said Eric Wang, global business director,DuPont Photovoltaic and Fluoromaterials. "For over 40 years, our material innovations have been leaders in the photovoltaics industry, providing proven power and lasting value for a sustainable world," Wang added.One of the highlights is Clear Tedlar Â® backsheet by DuPont, which transforms bifacial panel design, enabling higher power output, lower cell operating temperature, as well as lower installation, operation and maintenance costs, with both lower levelized cost of electricity and total ownership costs. The company's backsheet innovation is backed by over 35 years of unsurpassed field performance. The panel design uses tempered frontsheet glass for improved weather resistance, while the TedlarÂ® backsheet is breathable, lowering the risk of module delamination. In addition, the hydrophobic nature of TedlarÂ® film makes solar panels easy to clean. Furthermore, no changes are required to the incumbent panel design or manufacturing equipment and processes, allowing for higher production yield rates and increased module capacity.DuPont continues to be an industry pacesetter for innovation by introducing leading performance metallization pastes. DuPont™ SolametÂ® PV23x is the new generation of front side silver pastes designed for p-type solar cells, supporting the latest PERC+ technologies. This new series of paste products has demonstrated superior contact, greatly improved aspect ratio, with excellent printability. These advancements are aimed at increasing cell efficiency by more than 0.1 percent. Visitors to the booth will see a JA Solar p-type module with power output of up to 420W. Also showcased is a REC n-type module featuring the new generation SolametÂ® n-type paste package.The newest brand for solar silicones, DuPont™ Fortasun™ continues to increase the performance of solar modules around the world. The state-of-the-art solar silicone solutions include sealants, potting agents, bonding adhesives, encapsulants and electrically conductive adhesives and have enabled reliable solar systems with an increase in durability and efficiency.DuPont leaders and scientists will share their expertise on our technology advancements through panel discussions and in technical speeches throughout the SNEC Conference.About DuPont Photovoltaic and Advanced MaterialsDuPont Photovoltaic and Advanced Materials (PVAM) represents a portfolio of product solutions with over 40+ years of service to the solar, aerospace, automotive industries and many others. Our products deliver proven power and lasting value for the fast-growing photovoltaics sector, including DuPont™ SolametÂ® metallization pastes, DuPont™ TedlarÂ® films as well as DuPont™ Fortasun™ solar silicones. The growing portfolio of DuPont Advanced Materials thick film compositions are used in a variety of electronic applications in the automotive, biomedical, industrial, military, telecommunications and electronic wearables markets. We are committed to continuing to innovate through time-tested science and engineering to solve today's challenges. To learn more about the PVAM business, please visit http://photovoltaics.dupont.com and http://advancedmaterials.dupont.com.About DuPontDuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, health and wellness, food, and worker safety. More information can be found at http://www.dupont.com.08/10/20DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all products, unless otherwise noted, denoted with ™, â„ or Â® are trademarks, service marks or registered trademarks of affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc.